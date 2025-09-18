Pokémon Go: Completely Normal Event Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go shared details on what Trainers can expect from the Tales of Transformation season earlier this month. So far, players have been treated to Mega Evolution debuts, new Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures, and working through an updated leveling up journey by increasing the level cap from 50 to 80. Limited-time events continue to roll out, offering various rewards and opportunities to catch specific Pokémon. Next up is the Completely Normal Pokémon Go event and thanks to our handy guide, it won’t be as mysterious as it sounds.

The Pokémon Go Completely Normal event will begin on September 23, at 10am and will conclude on September 27, 2025, at 8pm local time.

Disguises and debuts headline the Pokémon Go Completely Normal event

Here’s a full breakdown of what Trainers can expect from the Completely Normal event.

Pokémon Debut

Dudunsparce will make its Pokémon Go debut. Use 50 Dunsparce Candy to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce.

Event Bonuses

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x XP for evolving Pokémon

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Dunsparce

Increased chance to encounter Ditto

A Ditto Changeup

Ditto are changing into different Pokémon in the wild and this will continue after the event ends.

Wild Encounters

You may encounter the following event-themed Pokémon in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear as a Shiny:

Sentret

Dunsparce

Buneary

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards include:

5,000 XP

Two Lucky Eggs

Encounters with Dunsparce

New Avatar Item

A fresh avatar item will be available to purchase from the in-game shop during this event and it will continue to be available after the event ends:

Dudunsparce Onesie

Field Research

Complete event-themed Field Research tasks to earn items, XP, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon such as:

Miltank

Spinda

Dunsparce

Collection Challenges

Complete catch and Evolution-themed Collection Challenges to receive XP, one Lure Module, and encounters with Dunsparce.

Completely Normal Ultra Ticket Box

The Completely Normal Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) This Ticket Box contains both an event ticket and five bonus Ultra Balls.