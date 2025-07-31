Pokémon Go: Munchlax Hatch Day Schedule and Bonuses

No prizes for guessing what you’ll find in 2 km Eggs.

Delightful Days is well underway and limited-time events continue to keep the season fresh. The Pokémon Go Munchlax Hatch Day is just around the corner and we’ve got all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you can begin preparing for what’s to come.

The Munchlax Hatch Day is scheduled to take place on August 9, 2025, from 11am to 5pm local time. Apart from Munchlax hatching more frequently from 2 km Eggs, take advantage of event bonuses and Timed Research opportunities.

A day dedicated to Munchlax

Featured Pokémon

Munchlax will hatch much more frequently from 2 km Eggs. You’ll also have an increased chance of hatching Shiny Munchlax.

Event Bonuses

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

2x Candy from hatching Eggs

Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops

Timed Research

Free event-exclusive Timed Research awarding an Incubator and 5,000 XP will be available.

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you will be able to take part in more event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant the following bonus during Munchlax Hatch Day:

2× Hatch Stardust

This paid Timed Research will ask you to explore 1 km to earn rewards such as:

One Star Piece

Two Super Incubators

The tasks associated with all Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before August 9, 2025 at 5pm local time.

Munchlax Hatch Day Extended Bonus

An extra bonus will go live from August 7, at 10am, to August 9, 2025, at 5pm local time, which is:

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance

Munchlax Hatch Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Munchlax Hatch Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) The bundle includes an event ticket and a Lucky Egg.

There’s plenty more to come in Pokémon Go in terms of in-game events, including a Sweet Swarm event, putting Combee and Swirlix into the spotlight. Also, a Gigantamax Butterfree Max Battle Day will see the creature debut in powerful six-star Max Battles.