Pokémon Go: How to get Sinnoh Stones

Not all the items available in Pokemon Go are easy to obtain. We’ll show you how to grab one of these important evolving stones.

Coming up on a whole decade of being released, the mobile game, Pokemon Go, featuring some of our childhood and current favorite pokemon, has maintained over 100 million monthly active users that still thoroughly enjoying the game over the course of 2025. Of those players, there are users who are joining for the first time to this day, and that might be you! For those players, there are items that aren’t super obvious on how to get them, that’s where we come in.

How do I get a Sinnoh Stone?

The Sinnoh Stone is one such item that is important for multiple pokemon in order for them to evolve, 18 to be exact. So getting one, along with many more of them, are necessary for players to complete the pokedex in most cases. Currently there are a few different ways to get this item.

Completing Field Research

Field research is a main component to the mobile game, with rewards for completing both daily research, along with completing 7 days of research, one per day, for a larger reward. There are a lot of things that can be in the big reward, and the Sinnoh Stone is one of these such rewards.

Now completing the field research tasks doesn’t have to be 7 consecutive days, though that is the quickest route of course, but even if you aren’t able to get one done for a day it won’t mean your progress restarts.

To get field research tasks, spin a Pokestop. If you don’t like the one you got, or you feel you won’t be able to complete it, you are able to delete that and either get a new one at a different pokestop, or at the same one once the cooldown is finished.

Go Battle League (GBL)

Battle other online players from all over the world to climb up the ranks along with obtaining rewards for winning. There are different tiers, aka leagues, that players can build teams for to battle in; Great, Ultra, and Master. There is a CP cap for two of these leagues to keep in mind.

Great: 1,500 CP

Ultra: 2,500 CP

Master: No CP limit

To gain entry to battle, players must be at least Level 10 in order to participate. Winning doesn’t only increase your ranking, but can also increase the chance for better rewards. Sinnoh Stones are included in those rewards. This includes the basic reward choice, so no need to buy for a chance. Win 2 of the 6 battles for a chance to gain this special stone.

PVP Battles

This delves a bit more into the GBL. Along with battling players globally, for a faster and more guaranteed way for Sinnoh Stones, battle against a friend who is willing to battle everyday. Players have found that participating in multiple battles against them a day, 3 at least, was a great and consistent way to get Sinnoh Stones as both players are rewarded regardless of which player wins.

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leaders

Different from the Team Go Rocket grunts, these leaders need different requirements in order to battle them, but defeating one has a chance to drop a Sinnoh Stone. In order to get a chance, you must battle the grunts and obtain multiples of the Mysterious Component item. Grunts can be found at hacked Pokestops (the pokestop will appear black with a member standing next to it or glitchy/shaking if you are farther away) or flying above in a hot air balloon in the overworld. Once defeated, each grunt will drop one Mysterious Component. Collect 6 and you can combine them all into a Mysterious Device. This device turns out to be a Rocket Radar. Equip and use this device to locate nearby leaders at specific Pokestops or they can also be found flying in hot air balloons, similar to their underlings.

It may be difficult to obtain this item, but for certain pokemon, it’s worth the effort. Pokemon like Rhyperior, Electivire, and Roserade are powerful choices for players who focus on modes like Raids or PVP that require a Sinnoh Stone to evolve. Stay patient, and you are sure to get one!