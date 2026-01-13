Pokemon Go: ‘High Zaptitude’ Shocking Debuts, Research, and More!

Another event introduced in a ‘flash’! Pokemon Go brings players a new event that will have their hair bristling with electricity!

Pokemon GO has been around for a long time, coming up on 10 whole years in July! Despite the ups and downs in popularity, players around the globe continue to find a lot of fun in this expansive mobile game and the devs have continued to provide new updates frequently that feed continuing gamers’ hunger. One of those new updates has dropped today, High Zaptitude Event! What’s included in this update? Let’s find out!

What’s in the High Zaptitude Event?

Wattrel and Kilowattrel make their Debut!

Running from January 13th at 10AM til January 18th 8PM, this event sets its focus on electric type pokemon! Included in the update is the mobile game’s introduction to a new addition, Wattrel, along with its evolved form, Kilowattrel; two electric / flying pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Event Bonus

In this event, you have an increased chance to hatch a shiny Tadbulb, the EleTadpole Pokémon, a pure electric type. Tadbulb is the preevolution to Bellibolt, another pure electric type that Tadbulb can be evolved into by spending 50 candies inside the mobile game.

Tadbulb

Eggs

With a chance to hatch a shiny Tadbulb, other electric pokemon will also have a chance to hatch from 2km eggs during this event. These include:

Pichu : Tiny Mouse Pokémon – Electric

: Tiny Mouse Pokémon – Electric Elekid : Electric Pokémon – Electric

: Electric Pokémon – Electric Toxel: Baby Pokémon – Electric / Poison

These pokemon also have a chance to hatch as a shiny, but only Tadbulb has an increased chance.

Wild Encounters

During this event, you may stumble upon more electric type pokemon than normal during your journey, so watch your feet and your screen! A few of these static-y Pokemon include:

Yamper

Chinchou

Helioptile

Tadbulb

Shinx

Tynamo

Plusle

Pickachu

Yamper

Global Challenge

Players around the world have been challenged as a collective to explore a whopping 50,000,000 km during the 5 day event, with a tiered system of rewards awaiting everyone who participates. The rewards are as follow:

LVL 1 Reward:

2x XP for catching Pokemon

LVL 2 Reward:

2x Stardust for catching Pokemon

Wattrel and its evolved form Kilowattrel will make their electrifying debut in the wild!

LVL 3 Reward:

2x XP as well as 2x Stardust for hatching Pokemon

Event Centered Field Research

Along with an increased chance of encountering electric type pokemon in the wild, Pokemon Go’s field research has surged towards ones that reward players with electric type encounters! Below list the three available to get by spinning a Pokestop near you!

Catch 5 Pokemon: An encounter with Chinchou, Tynamo, or Helioptile

An encounter with Chinchou, Tynamo, or Helioptile Catch 15 Pokemon: An encounter with Emolga, Yamper, or Tadbulb

An encounter with Emolga, Yamper, or Tadbulb (Hidden til LVL 2 Global Challenge is completed): Wattrel

Paid Timed Research

If you’ve got the dough, for $1.99 (or your local currency’s equivalent) you will have access to event-exclusive Timed Research. Along with this, as a bonus you will only have to walk half the distance you normally would to hatch eggs placed inside their cozy incubators. These tasks must be completed by 8PM on the end date, January 18, 2026. If you’re looking to give this event ticket to an online friend, you are able to if the two of you are Great Friends or higher. Please note this is non-refundable and not purchasable with PokeCoins. Are you feeling generous?

Here are the event researches and the rewards for completing them:

High Zaptitude (Step 1 of 2)

Catch 5 Pokémon – Tadbulb encounter

– Tadbulb encounter Catch 10 Pokémon – Tadbulb encounter

– Tadbulb encounter Catch 15 Pokémon – Tadbulb encounter

– Tadbulb encounter Explore 1km – Tadbulb encounter

Reward: Tadbulb encounter, 1 Incubator, and 9,400 XP

High Zaptitude (Step 2 of 2)

Catch 5 Pokémon – Tadbulb encounter

– Tadbulb encounter Catch 10 Pokémon – Tadbulb encounter

– Tadbulb encounter Catch 15 Pokémon – Tadbulb encounter

– Tadbulb encounter Explore 1km – Tadbulb encounter

Reward: Tadbulb encounter, 1 Incubator, and 9,400 XP

That’s all we’ve got for now! Happy hunting pokemon masters, be careful on your adventure, and as always, catch em’ all!