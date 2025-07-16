Pokémon Go: Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios Max Battle Weekend Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go is getting ready to step up the Delightful Days season with the Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios Max Battle Weekend. Keep your eyes on the sky for a chance at survival during the debut period.

The Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios Max Battle Weekend will happen on July 26, at 6am to July 27, 2025, at 9pm local time. Corresponding with the arrival of Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios, expect event bonuses and Timed Research for more rewards.

What’s better than one Pokémon Go Dynamax debut?

Dynamax Debuts

The following Pokémon, both of which have the chance to be Shiny, will make their Pokémon Go Dynamax debuts in five-star Max Battles:

Dynamax Latias

Dynamax Latios

Event Bonuses

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600.

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles (Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu.)

Power Spots will refresh more frequently.

8x Max Particles from Power Spots.

The following bonus will be live from July 21, at 6am to July 27, 2025, at 9pm local time:

3/4 Max Particle cost for unlocking and powering up Max Moves.

Timed Research

Expect free Timed Research to be available from July 21, at 6am to July 27, 2025, at 9pm local time.

Complete the Timed Research to encounter a Dynamax Gastly to round out your battle team when you take on Dynamax Latias and Dynamax Latios. Timed Research tasks will also award Gastly Candy, Max Particles, and more.

The tasks tied to this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before July 27, 2025, at 9pm local time.

Dynamax Eon Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box

The Dynamax Eon Max Battle Weekend Ultra Box will be available through the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency.) It includes a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs.

This isn’t the only upcoming Pokemon Go event to involve powerful creatures. A Gigantamax Lapras Max Battle Day pushes Gigantamax Lapras into the spotlight, with further bonuses and Timed Research opportunities. A paid event ticket is also available for those who want to make the most out of the Max Battle Day.