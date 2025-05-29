Pokémon Go: June Community Day Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go players have the June Community Day to look forward to, featuring Jangmo-o, the Scaly Pokémon and its featured attack. It will be the first Community Day of the new Pokémon Go season, details of which are yet to be unveiled.

The Community Day will take place on June 21, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Expect Special Research, Field Research, and a range of extras to take advantage of. However, some bonuses will go beyond that date, extending the celebration over the allocated time.

The first Community Day of the new season

Featured Pokémon

Jangmo-o will appear more frequently in the wild. Lucky Trainers may come across a Shiny.

Featured Attack

Evolve Hakamo-o (Jangmo-o’s Evolution) between the beginning of the event until June 28, 2025, at 10pm local time to get a Kommo-o that knows the Charged Attack Clanging Scales.

Clanging Scales

Trainer Battles : 120 power and decreases defense by one stage

: 120 power and decreases defense by one stage Gyms and raids: 120 power

Community Day Special Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access the Jangmo-o Community Day–exclusive Special Research to receive rewards such as:

3 encounters with Jangmo-o that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds

Additional encounters with Jangmo-o

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Community Day Special Background Timed Research

A Timed Research opportunity will last for a week following the event. Log in during June Community Day to receive Timed Research that grants:

An encounter with a Jangmo-o that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Jangmo-o

The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before June 28, 2025, at 10pm local time.

Field Research

June Community Day–themed Field Research will be available. Catching Jangmo-o will see you earn:

Stardust

Great Balls

Encounters with Jangmo-o

Event Bonuses

Here are all the bonuses that are tied to the Community Day: