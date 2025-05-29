Pokémon Go: June Community Day Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go players have the June Community Day to look forward to, featuring Jangmo-o, the Scaly Pokémon and its featured attack. It will be the first Community Day of the new Pokémon Go season, details of which are yet to be unveiled.
The Community Day will take place on June 21, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Expect Special Research, Field Research, and a range of extras to take advantage of. However, some bonuses will go beyond that date, extending the celebration over the allocated time.
The first Community Day of the new season
Featured Pokémon
- Jangmo-o will appear more frequently in the wild. Lucky Trainers may come across a Shiny.
Featured Attack
Evolve Hakamo-o (Jangmo-o’s Evolution) between the beginning of the event until June 28, 2025, at 10pm local time to get a Kommo-o that knows the Charged Attack Clanging Scales.
Clanging Scales
- Trainer Battles: 120 power and decreases defense by one stage
- Gyms and raids: 120 power
Community Day Special Research
For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access the Jangmo-o Community Day–exclusive Special Research to receive rewards such as:
- 3 encounters with Jangmo-o that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds
- Additional encounters with Jangmo-o
- 1 Premium Battle Pass
- 1 Rare Candy XL
Community Day Special Background Timed Research
A Timed Research opportunity will last for a week following the event. Log in during June Community Day to receive Timed Research that grants:
- An encounter with a Jangmo-o that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Jangmo-o
The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before June 28, 2025, at 10pm local time.
Field Research
June Community Day–themed Field Research will be available. Catching Jangmo-o will see you earn:
- Stardust
- Great Balls
- Encounters with Jangmo-o
Event Bonuses
Here are all the bonuses that are tied to the Community Day:
- 3x XP for catching Pokémon
- 2x Candy for catching Pokémon
- 2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours
- Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise
- One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day (live from 2pm to 10pm local time)
- Trades will require 50% less Stardust (live from 2pm to 10pm local time)