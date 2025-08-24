Pokémon Go: Mega Gyarados Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

Despite the Pokémon Go Delightful Days season coming to an end, events continue to roll out, and the Mega Gyarados Raid Day is on its way. We have all the details you need to know ahead of time, so you’re ready to put up a fight against this powerful creature.

The Mega Gyarados Raid Day is scheduled to take place on August 31, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. During this time window, expect Raid related event bonuses, the option to buy a paid event ticket, and of course, Mega Gyarados to spawn in Mega Raids.

Brace for Mega Gyarados in Pokémon Go

Featured Pokémon

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in Mega Raids:

Mega Gyarados (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Featured Attack

Gyarados encountered in Raids will know the Charged Attack Aqua Tail

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from August 30, at 5pm, to August 31, 2025, at 8pm PDT

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Gyarados from Raids

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can purchase a ticket that gives you access to the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles for Trainers level 31 and up

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2x Stardust from Raid Battles

Mega Gyarados Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box

The Mega Gyarados Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available from the Pokémon Go Web Store for US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) and includes both an event ticket and a bonus Premium Battle Pass.

The Pokémon Go Delightful Days season will come to a close on September 2, 2025. For the most part, Scopely has kept tight-lipped on what the next season will entail. However, there will be a September Community Day focused on Flabébé. Red Flower Flabébé will appear in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Blue Flower Flabébé in the Asia-Pacific region, and Yellow Flower Flabébé in the Americas. As part of the event, there’s also the chance to encounter White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé, no matter what region you’re in.