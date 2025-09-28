Pokémon Go: Mega Metagross Raid Day Schedule and Bonuses

The Pokémon Go Tales of Transformation season is well underway and it has been action packed from the very start. So far, players have been treated to Mega Evolution debuts, fresh Dynamax and Gigantamax creatures, and a new and improved leveling up journey by increasing the level cap from 50 to 80. In the spirit of powerful debuts comes a Mega Metagross Raid Day with a variety of bonuses along the way.

The Mega Metagross Raid Day will take place on October 4, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. Players who want to make the most out of the event will be able to buy a ticket and even stack XP from the Steel Skyline event during Raid Battles.

Pokémon Go welcomes Mega Metagross

Here’s a full breakdown of what you can expect from the Mega Metagross Raid Day.

Mega-Evolved Pokémon Debut

The following Pokémon will make its Pokémon Go debut in Mega Raids:

Mega Metagross (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny.)

Featured Attack

Metagross encountered in Mega Raids will know the Fast Attack Shadow Claw. After the event, Metagross will be able to learn the featured attack via Elite Fast TM.

Event Bonuses

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from October 3, at 5pm, to October 4, 2025, at 8pm PDT.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six.)

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Metagross from Mega Raids.

Event Ticket

For US$4.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14.)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

+5,000 XP from Raid Battles (if the Global Challenge during Steel Skyline is complete, Trainers who also have a Mega Metagross Raid Day ticket will earn an additional 5,000 XP from Raid Battles.)

2x Stardust from Raid Battles.

Don’t forget, the bonuses from the Mega Metagross Raid Day will stack with the XP Celebration Event that’s also taking place. Trainers will be able to take advantage of the following bonuses until October 14, 2025, at 11:59pm local time: