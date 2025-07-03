Pokémon Go – Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Schedule and Bonuses

Gameranx

From the shadows to Pokémon Go.

The Delightful Days season is continuing its promise of adding creatures from the Paldea, Galar, and Hisui regions to Pokémon Go. Next up is the Spiteful Fox Pokémon, Hisuian Zorua and its Evolution, Hisuian Zoroark. The Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration will offer the best opportunity to find this particular companion.

Take part in the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration from July 8, at 10am to July 13, 2025, at 8pm local time. Throughout the duration of the event, take advantage of event bonuses, a range of wild encounters, and of course, the opportunity to add Hisuian Zorua to your Pokédex.

Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration rewards

Pokémon Debuts

Hisuian Zorua and its Evolution, Hisuian Zoroark, will make their Pokémon Go debuts. Use 50 Zorua Candy to evolve Hisuian Zorua into Hisuian Zoroark.

Space-Time Anomalies Return

Keep an eye on the sky for mysterious phenomena appearing during this event, known as space-time anomalies. You may encounter different Pokémon when they appear.

Event Bonuses

  • 4x XP for catching Pokémon.
  • 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Voltorb and Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Unown U from raids.
  • A special Collection Challenge will be available starting during the event. You can complete it by catching Pokemon that appear from space-time anomalies.

Wild Encounters

All wild encounters have the chance to appear as a Shiny (excluding Hisuian Zorua.)

  • Zubat
  • Hisuian Voltorb
  • Magikarp
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Starly
  • Croagunk
  • Petilil
  • Hisuian Zorua
  • Rufflet
  • Bergmite

Some Trainers may even come across:

  • Sneasel
  • Larvitar
  • Bagon

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in One-Star and Three-Star Raids, all of which may spawn as a Shiny:

One-Star Raids

  • Hisuian Growlithe
  • Unown U
  • Hisuian Sneasel

Three-Star Raids

  • Hisuian Braviary
  • Hisuian Avalugg
  • Wyrdeer
  • Kleavor

Field Research Task Rewards

Complete Field Research tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Collection Challenges

Complete Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with Hisuian Zorua.

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration isn’t all Trainers have to look forward to this month. The July Community Day will shoot Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon into the spotlight, while the Community Day Classic is all about Eevee.

