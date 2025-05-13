Pokémon Go – Final Strike: GO Battle Week Schedule and Bonuses

Urshifu will see you through the Pokémon Go Final Strike: GO Battle Week that is sure to end the Might and Mastery season with a bang.
A plethora of bonuses and research opportunities will be live from when the event begins on May 21, at 10am to May 27, 2025, at 8pm local time.
More Pokémon guides
Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |
Urshifu joins the fray with two Strike Styles
Might and Mastery Special Research
The next part of the Seasonal Special Research story will be available to all Trainers beginning at the start of the event, claimable for free until June 3, 2025, at 10am local time.
Complete tasks associated with this free Special Research to earn:
- Mysterious Components
- Kubfu Candy
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon such as Charcadet with a Special Background
Pokémon Debuts
The Wushu Pokémon known as Urshifu will make its Pokémon Go debut
- Urshifu (Single Strike Style)
- Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)
Evolve Kubfu into Urshifu (Single Strike Style) with 200 Kubfu Candy after you defeat 30 Dark-type Pokémon in Raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your buddy.
Evolve Kubfu into Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) with 200 Kubfu Candy after you defeat 30 Water-type Pokémon in Raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your buddy.
Wild Encounters
The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear as a Shiny:
- Mankey
- Seel
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Meditite
- Froakie
Some Trainers may encounter:
- Deino (has the chance to spawn as a Shiny)
- Nickit
Event Bonuses
- 2x XP for winning Raid Battles
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Meditite, Shiny Stunky, and Shiny Mareanie
After completing the free Timed Research, the following bonus will unlock:
- One extra Raid Pass per day
Raids
The Pokémon appearing in Raids all have the chance to appear as a Shiny:
One-Star Raids
- Carvanha
- Stunky
- Mareanie
Three-Star Raids
- Lapras
- Hisuian Samurott
- Bombirdier
Field Research Task Rewards
- Event-themed Pokémon
Featured Attacks
- Evolve certain Pokémon during the event to get a Pokémon that knows a featured attack.
- Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.
- Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard.
- Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.
- Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.
- Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.
Timed Research
There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available. The rewards include:
- Rare Candy
- Kubfu Candy
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon with Special Backgrounds, including Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie
Paid Timed Research
For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to event-exclusive Timed Research.
Timed Research rewards Trainers can expect to receive are:
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- Four Lucky Eggs
- One Max Particle Pack
- Encounters with Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie
Paid Special Research – Fuzzy Fighter
For US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can play through separate Special Research and encounter Dynamax Kubfu again.
The goodies up for grabs here are:
- One Incense
- Two Premium Battle Passes
- One Star Piece
- Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon
- A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu
It’s important to note that Trainers who purchased or received this Special Research during the Powerful Potential event won’t receive it again.
New avatar item
From when the event begins and beyond, fresh avatar poses will hit the in-game shop:
- Urshifu (Single Strike Style) Pose
- Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) Pose
Packed to the brim with action, the Pokémon Go Final Strike Go Battle Week delivers the powerful fights the Might and Mastery season promised from the get-go.