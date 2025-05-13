Pokémon Go – Final Strike: GO Battle Week Schedule and Bonuses

The biggest showdown of the Might and Mastery season.

Urshifu will see you through the Pokémon Go Final Strike: GO Battle Week that is sure to end the Might and Mastery season with a bang.

A plethora of bonuses and research opportunities will be live from when the event begins on May 21, at 10am to May 27, 2025, at 8pm local time.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: How to get Max Mushrooms and Their Function | Pokémon Go: All Devices That Will Lose Support With Upcoming Update | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokémon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + |

Urshifu joins the fray with two Strike Styles

Might and Mastery Special Research

The next part of the Seasonal Special Research story will be available to all Trainers beginning at the start of the event, claimable for free until June 3, 2025, at 10am local time.

Complete tasks associated with this free Special Research to earn:

Mysterious Components

Kubfu Candy

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon such as Charcadet with a Special Background

Pokémon Debuts

The Wushu Pokémon known as Urshifu will make its Pokémon Go debut

Urshifu (Single Strike Style)

Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)

Evolve Kubfu into Urshifu (Single Strike Style) with 200 Kubfu Candy after you defeat 30 Dark-type Pokémon in Raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your buddy.

Evolve Kubfu into Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) with 200 Kubfu Candy after you defeat 30 Water-type Pokémon in Raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your buddy.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, all of which have the chance to appear as a Shiny:

Mankey

Seel

Galarian Zigzagoon

Meditite

Froakie

Some Trainers may encounter:

Deino (has the chance to spawn as a Shiny)

Nickit

Event Bonuses

2x XP for winning Raid Battles

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Meditite, Shiny Stunky, and Shiny Mareanie

After completing the free Timed Research, the following bonus will unlock:

One extra Raid Pass per day

Raids

The Pokémon appearing in Raids all have the chance to appear as a Shiny:

One-Star Raids

Carvanha

Stunky

Mareanie

Three-Star Raids

Lapras

Hisuian Samurott

Bombirdier

Field Research Task Rewards

Event-themed Pokémon

Featured Attacks

Evolve certain Pokémon during the event to get a Pokémon that knows a featured attack.

Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist.

Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard.

Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.

Timed Research

There will be a free Timed Research opportunity available. The rewards include:

Rare Candy

Kubfu Candy

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon with Special Backgrounds, including Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie

Paid Timed Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain access to event-exclusive Timed Research.

Timed Research rewards Trainers can expect to receive are:

Two Premium Battle Passes

Four Lucky Eggs

One Max Particle Pack

Encounters with Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie

Paid Special Research – Fuzzy Fighter

For US$7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you can play through separate Special Research and encounter Dynamax Kubfu again.

The goodies up for grabs here are:

One Incense

Two Premium Battle Passes

One Star Piece

Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon

A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu

It’s important to note that Trainers who purchased or received this Special Research during the Powerful Potential event won’t receive it again.

New avatar item

From when the event begins and beyond, fresh avatar poses will hit the in-game shop:

Urshifu (Single Strike Style) Pose

Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) Pose

Packed to the brim with action, the Pokémon Go Final Strike Go Battle Week delivers the powerful fights the Might and Mastery season promised from the get-go.