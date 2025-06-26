Pokémon Go: July Community Day Schedule and Bonuses

Another month means a new Community Day in Pokémon Go, and the July Community Day is all about Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon.

The Community Day will take place on July 20, 2025, from 2pm to 5pm local time. However, some bonuses will go beyond their allocated time slot.

Ruffle those feathers

Featured Pokémon

Quaxly will appear more frequently in the wild (lucky Trainers may encounter a Shiny)

Featured Attack

Evolve Quaxly into Quaxwell between the beginning of the event and July 27, 2025, at 10pm local time to get a Quaquaval that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Hydro Cannon

Trainer Battles : 80 power

: 80 power Gyms and raids: 90 power

Attack Availability Updates

Starting with the event and continuing afterwards, Quaquaval will be able to learn the Charged Attack Aqua Step.

Aqua Step

Trainer Battles : 55 power and increases Attack by one stage

: 55 power and increases Attack by one stage Gyms and raids: 55 power

Community Day Special Research

For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access Quaxly Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards including:

3 encounters with Quaxly that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds

Additional encounters with Quaxly

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL

Community Day Special Background Timed Research

Log in during July Community Day to receive Timed Research awarding an encounter with a Quaxly that has a Delightful Days–themed Special Background. There will be a greater chance to encounter Shiny Quaxly when you complete these research tasks.

This Timed Research opportunity will last for a week following the event.

Event Bonuses

3x Catch Stardust

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day (live from 2pm to 10pm local time)

Trades will require 50% less Stardust (live from 2pm to 10pm local time)

Field Research

Catch Quaxly to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Quaxly, and more.

If you explore with your community and have luck on your side, you may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Quaxly that have Delightful Days–themed Special Backgrounds.