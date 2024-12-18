Pokémon Go: New Year 2025 Event Schedule and Bonuses

Pokémon Go continues to keep Trainers on the move, most recently with the launch of the Dual Destiny season. As 2024 comes to a close, Pokémon Go has already shared details on its upcoming New Year celebrations.

Pokémon Go’s New Year’s 2025 event will go live on December 30, 2024, at 10am and come to a close on January 1, 2025, at 8pm local time. The entirety of the three days will be action packed with bonuses, adorable costumed creatures to add to your ever-growing collection, and various challenges via Raids. This guide contains all the details you need to know, so you’re ready to begin the New Year in Pokémon Go on the right foot.

Pokémon Go New Year 2025 rewards

Event Bonuses

2,025 XP for catching Pokémon with Excellent Throws

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild and have an increased chance to spawn as a Shiny:

Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon

Hoothoot wearing a New Year’s outfit

Wurmple wearing a party hat

Raids

The following Pokémon will appear in Raids, with lucky Trainers encountering a Shiny variant:

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing a snowflake beanie

Three-Star Raids

Raticate wearing a party hat

Wobbuffet wearing a party hat

Field Research Tasks

Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon

Timed Research

Complete free Timed Research to earn Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon

For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) gain entry to event-exclusive Timed Research, the rewards for which include:

Three Premium Battle Passes

Three Lucky Eggs

2,025 Stardust

Event-themed Pokémon encounters, including Pikachu wearing a snowflake beanie, Raticate wearing a party hat, Wobbuffet wearing a party hat, and more

PokéStop Showcases

Keep your eyes peeled for Showcases at different PokéStops where you can enter event-themed Pokémon

Although we are looking ahead to the New Year, there’s even more festivities to look forward to in the meantime. The first part of the Holiday event is now live and the second segment will kick off on December 22, 2024.

