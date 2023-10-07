Pokemon Go: How to get Gogoat and Can it be Shiny?

There are various unique Pokemon types to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to grow. Gogoat is one of the latest Pokemon to make their debut in the mobile game. Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about finding a Gogoat on your Pokemon Go adventures.

Gogoat is a Grass type Pokemon and its best moves are Vine Whip and Leaf Blade in Gyms. The Leaf Blade deals 35dps, while Vine Whip is capable of 14dps. Combining these moves will see you deal a significant amount of damage to your opponents.

More Pokemon guides

Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Detective Pikachu and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: Ticket of Treats Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokemon Go: Timburr October Community Day Schedule and Bonuses | Pokemon Go: Plugging Along Special Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: Oddish Research Day Bonuses | Pokemon Go: How to Complete a Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge | Pokemon Go: How to Claim Prime Gaming Rewards | September 2023 | Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day Event Schedule and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Ditto and all its Disguises | Pokemon Go: All Glittering Garden Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Greninja and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Unova Stones | Pokemon Go: How to get Feebas and Can it be Shiny? |

How to get Gogoat in Pokemon Go

Before you can add Gogoat to your collection, you’ll need to catch Skiddo. This Pokemon will only be available during the City Safari event this October and November. You’ll need to purchase a ticket to join in with the event. It’s worth noting that City Safari will only run in Barcelona, Mexico City, and Seoul. If you happen to be near one of those cities, you’re one of the lucky few with a chance of a Skiddo encounter.

Here is the full City Safari event schedule:

Seoul: October 7 – October 8

October 7 – October 8 Barcelona: October 14 – October 15

October 14 – October 15 Mexico City: November 4 – November 5

Once you have a Skiddo, you can evolve it into Gogoat by feeding it 50 candies.

Niantic say that Skiddo and therefore Gogoat will “only appear during Pokemon Go City Safari 2023 events, but may appear worldwide at a later date.” So if you aren’t involved in City Safari, all hope isn’t lost.

Can you get a Shiny Gogoat in Pokemon Go?

A Shiny Skiddo will be available to catch during the City Safari event, so if you catch the rare variant, you’ll be able to evolve it into a Shiny Gogoat.

That’s all there is to know about how to obtain Gogoat in Pokemon Go.