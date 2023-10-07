Monster Hunter Now: Paintball Guide

There are two types of Paintballs in Monster Hunter Now. Palico Paintballs restock every day while regular Paintballs can be bought from the Shop.

Paintball

Paintballs are a unique mechanic in Monster Hunter Now and one of the most well-received among players. Other augmented reality games haven’t put something similar into practice, so this may open the door to more save-for-later mechanics.

There are two types of Paintballs: Palico and regular. Palico Paintballs are blue while regular Paintballs are pink. Both function in the same way, they will mark Large Monsters for you to fight later. Between both Paintballs, you can mark up to 8 Large Monsters at once. You will have 48 hours to hunt them.

Palico Paintball

When exploring, your Palico has its own stock of Paintballs that it can use to mark any Large Monsters you come across while the game is idle. If your Adventure Sync is on, your Palico will automatically mark Large Monsters even if the game is closed. To take advantage of this feature, you will need to give the app permission to access your location.

The Palico Paintball can be used up to three times per day. You can carry a maximum of three Palico Paintballs at once. When your game performs its daily reset, the Palico Paintballs will restock.

These are use-it-or-lose-it items. For example, if you only use 1 Palico Paintball in a day, you will still be restocked to 3 Palico Paintballs the next day. You won’t have 5 (2 leftovers from the day before plus the 3 from the daily automatic restock).

However, you can pay for increased Palico Paintball inventory by buying the Release Celebration Pass. This increases your Palico Paintball stock to 5 and your Paintball List to 10. However, this will only last for 30 days. After that, your Palico Paintball stock and Paintball List will revert back to 3 and 8, respectively. The Release Celebration Pass is $8.99 before tax. It’s available until November 2, 2023.

Paintball

Unlike the Palico Paintballs, regular Paintballs need to be used manually. Even if you have Paintballs in your inventory, the game won’t automatically mark Large Monsters with them. You do need to tap on the Large Monster and select the Paintball option. The monster will disappear from your map, but it will show up in your Paintball List.

The regular pink Paintball can be purchased using Gems or buying the Starter Pack. One Paintball costs 180 Gems and 5 Paintballs cost 900 Gems. Unfortunately, there is no bonus savings for getting Paintballs in bulk.

The Starter Pack is only offered once per account and costs $6.99 before tax. It gives you 3 Paintballs, 2 Wander Droplets, 3 Potions, and 1,000 Gems.

Paintballs will also be given as rewards for increasing your Hunter Rank (HR). After reaching HR11, you’ll receive 1 Paintball every 10 levels. Once you reach HR20, you’ll automatically receive 1,000 Zenny, 1 Wander Droplet, and 1 Paintball.

