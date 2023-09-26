Pokemon Go: Timburr October Community Day Schedule and Bonuses

Pokemon Go has announced that Timburr will be the focus of October’s Community Day. Below, you’ll find all the details you need to know about the upcoming event.

The Community Day has a lot of rewards up for grabs and there’s even special four-star Raid Battles scheduled to take place after the event.

Pokemon Go Timburr Community Day event details

During the Community Day, you’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Timburr in the wild or through completing research tasks.

The bonuses that’ll be active for the duration of the event are:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day.

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.

That’s not all, as Trainers who evolve a Gurdurr during event hours will receive a Conkeldurr that already knows the Dark-Type Charged Attack, Brutal Swing. The action continues even after the Community Day comes to an end, as players will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles where Gurdurr will appear.

You can participate in the event by purchasing a ticket for $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) from the in-game store. By doing so, you’ll gain access to the Timburr Community Day and the exclusive Special Research story, Muscle Memories.

Pokemon Go’s Timburr October Community Day begins on Sunday, October 15 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time. The four-star Raid Battles with Gurdurr last until 10 PM.