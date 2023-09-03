Pokemon Go: How to Claim Prime Gaming Rewards | September 2023

As you’re catching Pokemon and battling it out in gyms, you can obtain various items to help you along the way. Niantic has collaborated with Prime Gaming to provide Pokemon Go players with some useful free goodies. Who doesn’t love free stuff? Below, we’ll show you how to claim the latest round of rewards.

It’s worth noting that these rewards are only available to Prime Gaming users. Therefore, you’ll need an active subscription to the service in order to take advantage of the offer. If you want the rewards and you aren’t a subscriber, Prime Gaming offers a 30 day free trial period.

What Pokemon Go Prime Gaming rewards are up for grabs?

This month, you can claim the Pokemon Go Premium Battle Pass and Silver Pinap Berry for free via Prime Gaming. The offer ends on September 15, so you’ll have to pick up your freebies before the expiry date.

How to claim Pokemon Go Prime Gaming rewards

To add your new items to your Pokemon Go account, all you have to do is:

Visit the Pokemon Go Prime Gaming website .

Click on the active offer and follow the instructions on screen.

Navigate to the offer redemption page on the Niantic website.

Log in with the same details you use for the Pokemon Go app.

Enter your Prime Gaming reward code and click on “Submit.”

By following the steps above, you will be able to view your fresh Prime Gaming rewards in the Pokemon Go app. This isn’t the first time Niantic has teamed up with Prime Gaming and it certainly won’t be the last. Make sure you check back to get the latest on the next round of rewards.