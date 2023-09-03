Fortnite: How to Hire Characters in Chapter 4 Season 4 | Location Guide

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, heist is the Last Resort to survival. Since the fate of the island is at stake, there are an array of powerful weapons to use, fresh reality augments, and guards trying to disrupt your mission. Fortnite characters can provide you with some useful perks, but they also feature in the Week 1 challenges. Below, we have all the details on the NPCs available to hire, allowing you to work through this challenge quickly and efficiently.

Carrying forward from previous seasons, there are different types of NPCs to hire, but the amount of them roaming around the map has decreased.

All hireable NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

The type of specialist you hire depends on the support they’ll give you when they join your squad:

Scout Specialist: Equipped with Sniper Rifle

Equipped with Sniper Rifle Supply Specialist: Provides ammo and consumables

Provides ammo and consumables Heavy Specialist: Equipped with Shotgun and provides Shotgun ammo

Equipped with Shotgun and provides Shotgun ammo Medic Specialist: Provides Health and Shield

This season, there are five NPCs available to hire and here’s where you can find them:

Bull Shark: Creeky Compound

Creeky Compound Royale Bomber: Brutal Bastion

Brutal Bastion Beastmode: Breakwater Bay

Breakwater Bay Sun Strider: South of Eclipsed State

South of Eclipsed State Nolan Chance: Frenzy Fields

Before you can hire Nolan Chance, you need to complete all of Nolan Chance’s Snapshot Quests. The remaining NPCs are can be hired at any time.

How to hire an NPC in Fortnite

To hire a character, you’ll need plenty of gold bars on hand, 250 to be exact. Once you interact with an NPC listed above, you’ll be given the option to hire them. Choose the option from the wheel and the NPC will begin assisting you throughout the remainder of the match, or until they’re eliminated by an opponent.

By hiring a character in three separate Fortnite matches, you’ll complete a weekly challenge and bank yourself a total of 24,000 XP. Completing quests is one of the best ways to level up and earn the battle stars you need to progress through the Chapter 4 Season 4 battle pass.