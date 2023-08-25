Fortnite: How to get the Khaby Lame Skin

The wait is over as Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is now live and heist is the Last Resort to survival. There are three fresh points of interest to explore, brand new reality augments to roll, and a whole lot of guards trying to stop you in your tracks. The fate of the island lies in your hands, so who better to call to the fight than Khaby Lame. If you want to unlock the Khaby Lame skin, we’ve got all the details on how you can play as the latest member of the Icon Series.

If you aren’t familiar with Khaby Lame, he’s the most-followed person on TikTok. He began making content during the Covid-19 pandemic, after he was laid off from his job. His short-form comedy sketches and duets quickly gained a lot of attention, bringing in fans from all over the world. At the time of writing, Khaby Lame sits at a whopping 161.8 million followers and 2.3 billion likes on TikTok alone.

How to get the Khaby Lame skin in Fortnite

To unlock Khaby Lame in Fortnite, you need to reach Page 11 of the Chapter 4 Season 4 battle pass. You’ll make it to the relevant page at approximately level 70. Then, you need to spend 9 battle stars to unlock the skin. As you can see, you’re going to need a lot of play time this season.

If you need to stock up on battle stars at any point, you can do so by levelling up. Completing seasonal and daily challenges provide you with a healthy XP boost, or if you can’t wait any longer, you can simply purchase battle pass tier skips using V-Bucks.

Unfortunately, Khaby Lame isn’t a free cosmetic, meaning you’ll have to purchase the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 battle pass in order to obtain the skin. The battle pass is priced at 950 V-Bucks which comes in at $7.99 / £6.49.

As soon as you’ve unlocked the skin, you’ll be able to instantly equip it from your Fortnite locker and dominate the competition as Khaby Lame.