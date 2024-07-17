Modern Warfare 3: All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 5

MW3 Season 5 is on the horizon which means ranks are preparing to reset and a fresh set of Ranked Play cosmetics are getting ready to roll out.

If you’re queuing into Ranked Play, the main goal is to defeat your opposition to get your hands on as much SR as possible. Along the way, you can earn rewards for winning and achieving the best possible placement.

MW3 Season 5 Ranked Play rewards

Here are all the competitor rewards that can be obtained by securing match victories:

5 Wins: “MW3 Season 5 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

"Pro Re-Issue MCW" Weapon Blueprint

"Smell of Victory" Weapon Charm

"MW3 SR Monster" Weapon Decal

"MW3 Ranked Play Season 5" Loading Screen

"MW3 Season 5 Ranked Veteran Weapon Camo

The following items will be given out at the end of the season based on the highest placement reached in your Skill Division:

Bronze: “MW3 Season 5 Bronze” Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Silver" Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Gold" Animated Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Gold" Weapon Camo

"MW3 Season 5 Platinum" Animated Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Platinum" Weapon Camo

"MW3 Season 5 Diamond" Animated Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Diamond" Weapon Camo

"MW3 Season 5 Crimson" Animated Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Crimson" Weapon Camo

"MW3 Season 5 Iridescent" Animated Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Iridescent" Weapon Camo

"MW3 Season 5 Iridescent" Animated Calling Card

"MW3 Season 5 Top 250" Animated Emblem

"MW3 Season 5 Top 250" Animated Calling Card

“MW3 Season 5 Top 250” Animated Calling Card Top 250: “MW3 Season 5 Top 250” Animated Weapon Camo

The rewards will be available to earn until the end of Season 5, a date for which is yet to be confirmed.