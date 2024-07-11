Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Death’s Lair Event and Rewards

by

A trip to the dark side.

mw3 and warzone Vortex Death's Lair event rewards

Activision continues to keep MW3 and Warzone Season 4 fresh with the roll out of limited-time events and this time, players are taken to the Vortex Death’s Lair. In exchange for completing challenges, you’ll get access to a plethora of eye-catching goodies.

Whether you’re a fan of MW3, MWZ, or Warzone, you can add a variety of cosmetics and consumables to your arsenal while you play.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Gunslinger | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Volkh | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Mutation Modes and Abilities | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Headshots Only Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Havoc Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Thumper-656 MW3 and Warzone: How to get Fallout Skins and Cosmetics | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions | MW3 and Warzone: How to get Free Pride Cosmetics | Modern Warfare 3: How to get a DNA Bomb | 

ALSO READ  Best Minecraft PS4 Seeds

Enter if you dare

Here are all the challenges tied to each mode and the rewards you’ll unlock for completing them.

Double XP Token

  • Multiplayer: Get 10 Operator multikills
  • MWZ: Kill 2 enemies with a single shot 10 times
  • Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, get 3 Operator kills using assault rifles

Can’t Die, Must Party Emblem

  • Multiplayer: Get 40 Operator kills with a Suppressed Weapon and the Hijacked IFF Strobe Perk equipped
  • MWZ: Get 75 kills with a Melee weapon while Aether Shroud is active
  • Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, get 3 Operator kills using SMGs
ALSO READ  Nintendo Still Seems Okay With Palworld?

Death at High Noon Charm

  • Multiplayer: Get 5 Operator kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope equipped on a Sniper Rifle
  • MWZ: Get 200 Critical Kills with a Scoped Sniper
  • Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, complete 2 Bounty contracts

See You Soon! Weapon Sticker

  • Multiplayer: Get 5 Operator double kills with a Launcher
  • MWZ: Kill 15 Mimics
  • Warzone: In Plunder, get 5 Operator kills using Sniper Rifles

Double Weapon XP Tokens

  • Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator backstab kills with the Blacklight Flashlight Perk equipped
  • MWZ: Get 200 Critical Kills with a Silenced SMG
  • Warzone: In Plunder, get 5 Operator kills using Shotguns

Battle Pass Tier Skip

  • Multiplayer: Get 3 Operator one shot one kills with a Shotgun in one life 5 times
  • MWZ: Get 200 one shot one kills with a Pack-a-Punched Sniper
  • Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, complete 2 Most Wanted contracts
ALSO READ  Still Wakes The Deep Gets Good Review Scores - With A Strange Exception

Put ‘Em Up Large Decal

  • Multiplayer: Perform 10 Operator executions
  • MWZ: Get 10 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times with a Melee weapon
  • Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, get 3 Operator kills using Battle Rifles

Double Battle Pass XP Token

  • Multiplayer: Get 25 Operator kills with Throwing Knives or Melee weapons
  • MWZ: Get 120 zombie kills with Throwing Knives
  • Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, get 3 Operator kills using LMGs

Four Horseman, One Winner Calling Card

  • Multiplayer: Spot 20 Operators with the Tactical Camera or Recon Drone Field Upgrades
  • MWZ: Get 200 kills with Jugger-Nog active
  • Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, complete 1 Big Game Bounty contract

T

For unlocking all the rewards in the MW3 and Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair questline, you’ll receive the Press F blueprint for the SVA 545. Make sure to do so before the event ends on July 24, 2024.

Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , , ,

About Lauren Sayles