MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Death’s Lair Event and Rewards

Activision continues to keep MW3 and Warzone Season 4 fresh with the roll out of limited-time events and this time, players are taken to the Vortex Death’s Lair. In exchange for completing challenges, you’ll get access to a plethora of eye-catching goodies.

Whether you’re a fan of MW3, MWZ, or Warzone, you can add a variety of cosmetics and consumables to your arsenal while you play.

More Call of Duty guides

Enter if you dare

Here are all the challenges tied to each mode and the rewards you’ll unlock for completing them.

Double XP Token

Multiplayer: Get 10 Operator multikills

Get 10 Operator multikills MWZ: Kill 2 enemies with a single shot 10 times

Kill 2 enemies with a single shot 10 times Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, get 3 Operator kills using assault rifles

Can’t Die, Must Party Emblem

Multiplayer: Get 40 Operator kills with a Suppressed Weapon and the Hijacked IFF Strobe Perk equipped

Get 40 Operator kills with a Suppressed Weapon and the Hijacked IFF Strobe Perk equipped MWZ: Get 75 kills with a Melee weapon while Aether Shroud is active

Get 75 kills with a Melee weapon while Aether Shroud is active Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, get 3 Operator kills using SMGs

Death at High Noon Charm

Multiplayer: Get 5 Operator kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope equipped on a Sniper Rifle

Get 5 Operator kills with an Extreme Magnification Scope equipped on a Sniper Rifle MWZ: Get 200 Critical Kills with a Scoped Sniper

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Scoped Sniper Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, complete 2 Bounty contracts

See You Soon! Weapon Sticker

Multiplayer: Get 5 Operator double kills with a Launcher

Get 5 Operator double kills with a Launcher MWZ: Kill 15 Mimics

Kill 15 Mimics Warzone: In Plunder, get 5 Operator kills using Sniper Rifles

Double Weapon XP Tokens

Multiplayer: Get 20 Operator backstab kills with the Blacklight Flashlight Perk equipped

Get 20 Operator backstab kills with the Blacklight Flashlight Perk equipped MWZ: Get 200 Critical Kills with a Silenced SMG

Get 200 Critical Kills with a Silenced SMG Warzone: In Plunder, get 5 Operator kills using Shotguns

Battle Pass Tier Skip

Multiplayer: Get 3 Operator one shot one kills with a Shotgun in one life 5 times

Get 3 Operator one shot one kills with a Shotgun in one life 5 times MWZ: Get 200 one shot one kills with a Pack-a-Punched Sniper

Get 200 one shot one kills with a Pack-a-Punched Sniper Warzone: In Warzone battle royale, complete 2 Most Wanted contracts

Put ‘Em Up Large Decal

Multiplayer: Perform 10 Operator executions

Perform 10 Operator executions MWZ: Get 10 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times with a Melee weapon

Get 10 consecutive kills without taking damage 10 times with a Melee weapon Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, get 3 Operator kills using Battle Rifles

Double Battle Pass XP Token

Multiplayer: Get 25 Operator kills with Throwing Knives or Melee weapons

Get 25 Operator kills with Throwing Knives or Melee weapons MWZ: Get 120 zombie kills with Throwing Knives

Get 120 zombie kills with Throwing Knives Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, get 3 Operator kills using LMGs

Four Horseman, One Winner Calling Card

Multiplayer: Spot 20 Operators with the Tactical Camera or Recon Drone Field Upgrades

Spot 20 Operators with the Tactical Camera or Recon Drone Field Upgrades MWZ: Get 200 kills with Jugger-Nog active

Get 200 kills with Jugger-Nog active Warzone: In Warzone Resurgence, complete 1 Big Game Bounty contract

For unlocking all the rewards in the MW3 and Warzone Vortex Death’s Lair questline, you’ll receive the Press F blueprint for the SVA 545. Make sure to do so before the event ends on July 24, 2024.