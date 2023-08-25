Starfield Has Loads Of Content For Players After The Main Quest

Starfield’s hype continues to grow, with fans eagerly counting down the days until Bethesda’s next major RPG can launch into the marketplace. While we still have a few ways to go, some fans might want to see any and all information that the developers at Bethesda are willing to offer. One of which came from the head of publishing for Bethesda, Pete Hines. With Gamescom going on, this is a great opportunity for developers to chime in and help offer some insight into the biggest upcoming games. So naturally, we have been seeing a few notable remarks and comments lately for the upcoming title.

The most recent comments we have to share come from Pete Hines; thanks to a report on Gamerant, we’re learning that Pete Hines spoke on a stream that was clipped and shared online. You can view the comments below, thanks to a tweet from Darrius Fears. But according to Pete Hines, the game really opens up even after you finish the main quest. That’s not too surprising, as the developers have continued to express the amount of content that players can do within the upcoming game. You have countless planets to explore, side quests, and even the ability to build spaceships. Even earlier this week, Pete Hines commented on not skipping out on activities. Some of the content that might be presented will not feel like a real quest. However, it’s only when you embark on them that you uncover some truly remarkable environments and storylines.

Pete Hines about #Starfield Quests & Size of the game



Pete Hines: I told Todd i hit about 80 hours

Todd: What do you think about the Main Quests

Pete: Oh i haven't done it yet

Todd: What are you doing! 😂



Also says #Starfield doesn't really get going until you finish the Main… pic.twitter.com/0S39cvGOjW — Darrius Fears (@TheRealDfea) August 24, 2023

So, while Pete Hines is excited for players to uncover the different worlds and character storylines they created, it’s worth pointing out that this is also a game that the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, recently commented on having spent 200 hours in the game without even finishing the campaign. Of course, this is also because Phil Spencer created different characters and builds. As a result, it looks like you might spend plenty of time not only doing content outside of the main quest campaign but also making different builds of your protagonist.

At any rate, the Starfield video game is nearly here. Players will be able to dive into this upcoming space explorer RPG on September 6, 2023. When this game is released into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, it’s worth pointing out that since this is a first-party Microsoft exclusive, you’ll find Starfield available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service as well.