Bethesda’s Pete Hines Urges Players To Not Skip Activities In Starfield

There are some big games still slated to hit the marketplace this year. Starfield is one of the biggest and most anticipated titles for Xbox Series X/S and PC players. We’ve been waiting on this game for years. Bethesda initially unveiled this game as a next-generation exclusive, but of course, since then, we have seen ZeniMax Media get acquired by Microsoft. So, with this game quickly approaching its release date, the developers behind Starfield have continued to market this game as much as possible. With Gamescom going on, Pete Hines recently commented to fans during the Xbox livestream on what not to skip out on.

We discovered that Pete Hines commented on the upcoming Starfield video game thanks to GamesRadar. For those unfamiliar, Pete Hines is Bethesda’s head of publishing. During the Xbox livestream, Pete Hines mentioned to fans that they shouldn’t skip out on some of the content being presented to them within the game. Specifically, Pete Hines said that don’t skip the activities that pop up. To some, it might not feel like actual quests for players to complete. However, you might be surprised that these activities can take players to some amazing places along with incredible storylines.

Regardless, this game looks to be much like other incredible games released under the talented folks at Bethesda. This is a game centered around players going to where they are pleasing and doing what they want. Starfield is looking to be quite a massive playground for you to explore. As a result, we imagine plenty of exciting locations to uncover, interesting secrets, and storylines that will keep you playing on until its conclusion.

Unfortunately, if you’re trying to avoid spoilers, you might find navigating the web difficult for the next couple of weeks. There have already been plenty of spoilers emerged online from players that have access to Starfield. But again, we don’t have to wait too long before we can get our hands on Starfield. Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, since this is a first-party Microsoft title, you’ll also find Starfield’s release on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Likewise, if you missed out on the Gamescom ONL stream that happened yesterday, then you missed the latest trailer for Starfield. While not a trailer featuring gameplay, there was a trailer released that offered a live-action adaptation of the game. You can check out the trailer in the video embedded below.