Halo Infinite Has Received A Big Update Today, Patch Notes

Halo Infinite has received a brand new update today, bringing many new features, new operations, and many other new features to the game to improve it overall. The new update is titled Banished Honor, the developers bringing forth some very important fixes to the game.

Below is the full list of patch notes straight from the website. The complete list can be found on their website.

NEW FEATURES

This update brings new content, numerous bug fixes, and several new features to Halo Infinite. For a full list of this update’s bug fixes, see the Resolved Issues section below. New features and content included in this update are:

NEW OPERATIONS

The Banished Honor Operation, which launches alongside this update, features a free 20-tier reward track themed around the Banished.

As with previous Operation Passes, this Operation’s reward track will be available to all players for free during its 5-week duration. Players can progress through the reward track by earning Match XP in multiplayer matchmaking or Custom Games. The following premium offers are also available:

For 500 Credits: Permanent access to the full Operation pass. An exclusive customization item. When the Operation Pass is equipped, an extra Challenge slot. While the Operation is active, bonus Match XP during multiplayer matchmaking.

For 2,000 Credits: Everything listed above in the 500 Credits offer. Instantly unlock all 20 tiers of the Operation Pass.



Once the Operation’s 5-week window has concluded and it is no longer available for free, the Operation Pass will be accessible via the two premium offers outlined above.

Upcoming Operations

Looking ahead, the next two Operations that will be active after Banished Honor are:

Tenrai IV Active between June 4, 2024, and July 2, 2024. Free 20-tier Operation Pass featuring new Yoroi-themed rewards.

Spartan Surplus Active between July 2, 2024, and July 29, 2024. Free 20-tier Operation Pass featuring a variety of new rewards based on various previously released themes.



SPARTAN POINTS & THE EXCHANGE

A new form of in-game currency, Spartan Points (SP), can now be earned by completing Daily Challenges, Ultimate Challenges, or leveling up new Operation Passes. Spartan Points can be used in the new Exchange shop, which features a mix of previously available limited time offers (such as Event and Ultimate Challenge rewards) and new items. All items in the Exchange can only be acquired with Spartan Points.

Some items in the Exchange may appear to rotate out alongside the release of a new Operation, however, these items will become available via the Customize menus in the future.

Players can access the Exchange shop by navigating to the Shop menu in-game then selecting the tile in the top left of the Shop labeled, “Visit the Exchange Shop.” Your current Spartan Point balance is listed in the top right corner of the Shop menus alongside your current Credits balance.

Spartan Points can be earned through any of the methods outlined below:

Daily Challenges: Complete a match of multiplayer matchmaking to receive 250 SP each day. This challenge resets every day at 10am PT.

Ultimate Challenges: After completing all available Weekly Challenges, the Ultimate Challenge will become available. Completing this Ultimate Challenge will reward 1,000 SP. Weekly and Ultimate Challenges reset every Tuesday at 10am PT.

New Operation Passes: Starting with this update, all Operation Passes will include 15,000 SP distributed throughout various reward tiers. Spartan Points earned through the Operation Pass will not expire once an Operation ends, meaning earned SP can be carried over between Operations. Spartan Points have not been added into previously released Operation Passes.



WEEKLY PLAYLIST REFRESH

Alongside this update, multiple matchmaking playlist slots updated today:

Firefight: Legendary King of the Hill rotated in.

Legendary King of the Hill rotated in. Ranked: Ranked Snipers replaced Ranked Tactical.

Ranked Snipers replaced Ranked Tactical. Arena: Rumble Pit replaced Free-For-All Slayer.

For more information on this week’s playlist changes as well as the maps and modes included in all matchmaking playlists, visit aka.ms/HaloInfinitePlaylists.

UNEVEN RANKED MATCHES NOW END AUTOMATICALLY

Matches in all Ranked matchmaking playlists will now end automatically if the match starts with the two teams having an uneven number of players. When this occurs, a full screen message will appear to inform players that the match is uneven and will be ending shortly. Players will not lose any Competitive Skill Rank (CSR) points when this occurs, nor will it count as a loss in their match history.

IMPROVED ASSISTS & MEDALS IN FIREFIGHT

Players will now be awarded Player Score for assisting other players who take down enemy AI units, including when driving a vehicle with a passenger who is eliminating AI units. Regular on-foot assists will award players with 5 points while assists as a driver of a vehicle will award 10 points.

Additionally, players can now receive the following medals when their unlock criteria is met in a Firefight match:

Blind Fire: Kill a distant enemy by shooting them from inside a Shroud Screen.

Bomber: Kill 5 enemies with launchers in a game.

Boxer: Kill 5 enemies with melee in a game.

Breacher: Kill 5 enemies with SMG weapons in a game.

Grenadier: Kill 5 enemies with grenades in a game.

Gunner: Kill 5 enemies with mounted turrets in a game.

Gunslinger: Kill 5 enemies with pistols in a game.

Heavy: Kill 5 enemies with detached turrets in a game.

Marksman: Kill 5 enemies with tactical rifles in a game.

Mounted and Loaded: Earn a Double Kill with a stationary turret.

Pilot: Kill 5 enemies with aircraft in a game.

Rifleman: Kill 5 enemies with assault rifles in a game.

Scattergunner: Kill 5 enemies with shotguns in a game.

Sharpshooter: Kill 5 enemies with sniper rifles in a game.

Tanker: Kill 5 enemies with siege vehicles in a game.

Warrior: Kill 5 enemies with melee weapons in a game.

Wheelman: Earn 5 Driver Assists in a game.

Halo Infinite is available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.