Fortnite Star Wars Update Is Coming This Week

Time to get ready for May The 4th Be With You.

Star Wars Day is amoung os again, on May 4th, the world – at least us nerds – will be celebrating Star Wars franchise and all the amazing things it has brought to its community. Fortnite wants to celebrate with us and has collaborated with Fortnite to not only bring items to the regluar battle royale, but also to LEGO Fortnite, and other games as well.

The update is bringing many characters, items, and things from the Star Wars franchise, including lightsabers, new skins, and also vehicles. Below is the early patch notes straight from the Fortnite website which fill in all the differen things coming to the game on Friday going into Saturday.

START YOUR REBEL ADVENTURE

The Galactic Empire is in hot pursuit of a band of Rebels, who need your help! The Empire and Rebels are unknowingly heading to a rift to your world, which will lead them to a new island in your world. This island will stick around even after v29.40!



REBELLION BUILDIN’

Before investigating the Empire crash site, you should check on your Rebel allies. You’ll receive a pair of Macrobinoculars after the crash, which will point you to the Rebel Village! This rinky-dink shelter on “Star Wars Island” needs your help becoming a full-on Rebel headquarters.



The Rebel Village can level up all the way to Level 10. How to level it up? Complete objectives like supplying resources and constructing Rebel buildings!



If you plan to become a local hero, don’t worry about saying goodbye to your Rebel neighbors anytime soon — the Rebel Village will remain beyond v29.40!

CRASH THE CRASH SITE

Be warned — the crash of the Empire’s Star Destroyer isn’t the Empire’s end. Instead, the Empire will try to make your world their home. They’ll be surrounding the crash site with camps, and it’s up to you to infiltrate them and take back your world! After spending some time with the Rebels, find these bases with the help of your Macrobinoculars.

Like the look of Imperial architecture? You can choose not to damage the camps, and keep them and their inhabitants beyond v29.40! The crash site will stay too so you can admire the remains of the Star Destroyer. (Or hey, you can destroy that too.)

GEAR FROM A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY



LIGHTSABERS

Are you civilized, or secretly on the dark side? Whatever your answer, different-colored Lightsabers are waiting for you in your world! You don’t get these in LEGO Fortnite by crafting them. Instead, you’ll unlock yours by helping the Rebels build up their Village! With your Lightsaber in-hand, you can collect even more.

Lightsabers are powerful tools in LEGO Fortnite. In fact, they’re so powerful they need time to recharge after combat. Use them when the time is right!





BOWCASTER, DETONATOR, BLASTERS

Don’t just bow out when a foe is near. Defend yourself with these new Star Wars items craftable at a Rebel Workbench:



Bowcaster : Launches a quarrel that deals damage then explodes in the area. Unlock the recipe for the Bowcaster by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

: Launches a quarrel that deals damage then explodes in the area. DL-44 : There’s no substitution for a good blaster at your side. Unlock the recipe for the DL-44 by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

: There’s no substitution for a good blaster at your side. E-11 : Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers. Unlock the recipe for the E-11 by adding Scrap Durasteel to your inventory.

: Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers. Thermal Detonator : The bounty hunter’s detonator of choice! This thrown explosive affects a wider area than Dynamite. Unlock the recipe for the Thermal Detonator by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

: The bounty hunter’s detonator of choice! This thrown explosive affects a wider area than Dynamite.

But wait, how do you build a Rebel Workbench? You’ll unlock the recipe by adding Plastoid to your inventory! Craft in the name of the Rebellion.

Keep your Lightsabers, Bowcasters, DL-44s, E-11s, Thermal Detonators, and Rebel Workbenches even after v29.40!



THE REBEL ADVENTURE IS BUILDING

Just by assisting the Rebels, you can make progress in the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure. This Pass has unlockable in-game rewards like the “Tatooine Turret and Tanks Bundle,” “Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar Bundle,” and more!

Here’s how the LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure works:

After selecting the LEGO Fortnite experience in Fortnite, go to the LEGO Pass button in the top navigation.

Here is where you’ll see the LEGO Pass and a button to view Quests. These Quests are about helping the Rebels. Complete them to earn Studs!

The more Studs you collect, the further you’ll progress in the LEGO Pass! Unlock in-game rewards from the free reward track as you progress. If you want, you can also unlock in-game rewards from the purchasable Premium Reward Track.



The free reward track has ten Decor Bundles and the Mos Eisley Marketplace Build as the final reward!

The Premium Reward Track costs 1,400 V-Bucks and has 11 more rewards you can unlock while unlocking rewards from the free reward track. You don’t need to complete extra Quests to get these rewards. (The Rebels recognize good work!)

This track has four Decor Bundles and seven Builds, including the Dusty Durrr Burger Build as the final reward. Their service is out of this world.

Just for upgrading to the Premium Reward Track, you’ll instantly unlock the Chewbacca Outfit. This Wookiee co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon has a LEGO Style and a Fortnite Style!

Heads-up! The LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure is available to progress in until July 23, 2024, at 8 AM ET. Its free rewards, premium rewards, and Chewbacca Outfit reward are not exclusive to the Pass, and you may be able to purchase them in the Fortnite Shop at a later date.

v29.40 brings LEGO Styles for some past Outfits. These include a few Star Wars Outfits that haven’t gotten a LEGO Style yet! (Help out the Rebels as… Darth Vader?)



Here are all the Outfits getting a LEGO look:

Aerial Assault Trooper

The Ageless

Barrett

Beach Jules

Bone Ravage

Bonejamin

Carbon Commando

Catrina

Centurion

Chiara

Chromium

Corrupted Arachne

Corrupted Shogun

Crimson Scout

Curdle Scream Leader

Dahlia

Daring Duelist

Dark Red Knight

Darkheart

Darth Vader

Desperado

Dizzie

Erisa

Facet

Farmer Steel

Field Surgeon

Flapjackie

Flatfoot

Fresh Aura

Funk Ops

Glumbunny

Goldie

Graven

Growler

Gutbomb

Havoc

Hybrid

The Ice King

Indigo Kuno

Instinct

Joey

Jules

Kimiko Five-Tails

Krrsantan

LLion

Loveless

Ludwig

Mad Mochi

Maki Master

Mandalorian

Master Minotaur

Mecha Cuddle Master

Mincemeat

Moniker

Mullet Marauder

Myna

Nara

Nolan Chance

Orin

Payback

Piper Pace

Radiant Striker

Ravina

Reflex

Renegade Runner

Rian

Robo-Ray

Rook

Scourge

Shot Caller

Sidewinder

Sleuth

Southpaw

Special Forces

Starlie

Stealth Reflex

Summer Fable

Sushi Master

Swamp Knight

Synth Star

Tactics Officer

Taro

Teknique

Thunder

Trooper

Tropical Punch Zoey

Unpeely

Veronika

X-Lord

Zoe Clash



MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS AND BUG FIXES

IMPROVEMENTS

Starting in v29.40, you’ll be able to view LEGO Fortnite Quests without having to return to the Lobby!



Made it easier to exit Driver’s Seats that are flipped over.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not receive expected gifts from Villagers.



Fixed a crash that happened rarely when getting out of bed.