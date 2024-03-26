Lego Fortnite Adds New Vehicles And More

LEGO Fortnite at first was a collaboration none of us saw something. However, after it did came everyone had to play it. This became the whole reason anyone was on Fortnite and it brought many new players to the game as well as returning ones as well. Now that the game was been doing good as an add-on to the original Fortnite, it has received another update.

Epic Games was officially released 29.10 for LEGO Fortnite which is bringing some new vehicle builds, some custom designs, new crafting tools, and much more. There was another recent update in March that added Kit Bundles, which helps players purchase prebuilt buildings and designs. This can really help make your map look even better.

The new update has brought many new Vehicle builds that can be made now in LEGO Fortnite, which includes a Speeder, Offroader, and a Hauler. The way to unlock the recipes for these new builds is by gathering Power Cell, Flexwood, or Frostpine. When these are registered into the player’s inventory, that’s when they will be added.

Once a player has built these vehicles, they can use the new tools to make them look even better included with Power Center, Wheels, and Seats. Something that players will want to consider, is since LEGO Fortnite is co-op they can add extra seats into vehicles so your friends can come with you wherever you go.

Be sure to check out LEGO Fortnite through the Fortnite catalog. Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Source.