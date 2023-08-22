33 Best PS5 RPGs of All Time

Bookmark this list, you won't want to miss out on any of these RPGs for the PS5!

Sony released the PS5 in November 2020 as a way to move into the newest generation of gaming. The powerful machine allows developers to take their games to the next level, offering players a totally heightened and more immersive experience. Several RPGs take the console to its limits, featuring breathtaking graphics and utilizing the enhanced haptics of the DualSense controller. The upgrades make players feel like they have truly become a game’s protagonist, fending off enemies and exploring a foreign land. Check out some of the best RPGs to play on PS5 below! You won’t be disappointed with any of them.

#33 Final Fantasy XVI

Platform: PS5

Release Date: June 22, 2023

Typically, if we mention Square Enix and note they’ve made another RPG, you’ll know what to expect. It’ll be a kind of turn-based affair or one that has similar RPG elements that you can easily fall into.

But with Final Fantasy XVI, the game has literally been changed. Instead of those familiar mechanics, the game’s team wanted to give a more intense action-packed feel and turned it more into an action RPG. You’ll wail on your opponents until they fall or turn into a beast known as an Eikon and unleash monstrous fury on your enemies!

Adding that to a deep story with great characters gives you a title you won’t want to miss out on.

#32 Remnant 2

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: July 25, 2023

Are you ready to once again help lead humanity against unbelievable foes? Remnant II follows up the hit co-op title that’ll put you and others in a fight for all of existence! We mean that literally as your foe wishes to destroy all of reality!

So yeah, you should probably stop them from doing that.

Whether you play alone or with others, you’ll outfit your character to be the best fighter they can be. Use new systems and a foray of weapons to take the fight to them. Don’t be afraid to mix and match what you can access, as it might be the key to taking down future foes!

#31 Dredge

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release Date: March 30, 2023

You might not think that a game like Dredge would feature RPG elements. After all, it bills itself as a type of fishing game. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t RPG elements for you to partake in here.

For example, on your quest to capture fish, you’ll partake in quests from the locals. When you complete them, you’ll uncover the area’s lore and what makes this place so mysterious.

Plus, like an RPG, there are monsters to “take care of.” Specifically, at night, massive beasts from below will rise as you try to get special catches. If you’re not careful, you’ll be sunk.

Not to mention, you can upgrade your boat to handle these dangers! So yeah, it’s an RPG.

#29 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

It’s been many years since fans of Blizzard’s beloved hack-n-slash franchise had the chance to dive into the struggle between heaven and the underworld.

Plus, the last game in the franchise, the console/PC title, not the mobile knockoff, wasn’t as enjoyed as the publisher likely hoped.

But with Diablo IV, things have changed for the better. The gothic feel is back, and every action you take will be crucial as you attempt to stop Lilith from taking control of the underworld.

Whether you play alone or with a friend, you’ll venture deep into enemy territory and participate in a struggle for life itself!

#28 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

The PS5 is finally getting on the roll that Sony has wanted it to have since its launch. That means you’ll want to get the best games for the system, right?

If you’re looking for RPGs to play, get Hogwarts Legacy. The title gives you free rein at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and you’ll have a blast creating the witch or wizard you want to be!

The combat is where the RPG elements shine the most. You can combo your spells to get the effect you want. You can target singular enemies, do area-of-effect spells, or kill them with a single spell!

Are you ready to “Live The Unwritten”?

#27 Salt and Sacrifice

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Salt and Sacrifice is the sequel to 2016’ Salt and Sanctuary, a 2D action RPG inspired by the Dark Souls series. Considering its inspiration, be ready to die often.

The land of Salt and Sacrifice is plagued by powerful and twisted mages that are the embodiment of elemental chaos. Your goal as a Marked Inquisitor is to hunt them down and kill these evil mages. As you defeat your enemies, you will be able to craft powerful gear to tackle even deadlier foes. Your mission is to slay all mages, whether playing solo, with a friend in online co-op, or with a stranger online.

#26 Thymesia

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

In the kingdom of Hermes, everyone used to practice alchemy to enhance and heal as they see fit. However, alchemy comes with a price. Soon, the entire kingdom fell to chaos, with infected monsters prowling the streets.

The only way to save the kingdom is to find pieces of memory scattered throughout this infected world. As Thymesia isn’t a simple walk through the park to relive memories, there will be plenty of enemies to defeat on the way. You will have to fight mutated monsters corrupted by the plague and seize their weapons to find a way to keep on moving forward.

#25 The DioField Chronicle

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The DioField Chronicle is Square Enix’s latest RPG. The Kingdom of Alletain is in the middle of a conflict opposing the Trovelt-Schoevian Empire and the Rowetale Alliance. In The DioField Chronicle, you will lead a mercenary group that will influence the fate of this war-torn continent.

This strategy RPG features real-time tactical battles and diorama-style visuals. Each member of the mercenary group comes with a specific set of skills, depending on their class. As you make your way through Alletain and try to stop the war, you can improve your character and get new equipment to battle stronger foes.

#24 Steelrising

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Steelrising offers a new spin on French history. The game is set in the capital city of France, Paris, in 1789. King Louis XVI brings an end to the French Revolution by unleashing his merciless mechanical army. The only one able to stop the king’s madness is Aegis, an automaton designed to be the queen’s bodyguard.

As Aegis, you will have to face the king’s mechanical soldiers to save the French Revolution. Steelrising is an action RPG that requires nerves and discipline to take down the hardest opponents. Luckily, as you progress through the game, you can upgrade your abilities to make fighting in Paris a little easier.

#23 Cult of the Lamb

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Cult of the Lamb turns you into the guru of your own sect. You play as a possessed lamb saved by a mysterious stranger, and your goal is now to build a loyal following in his name.

To build that following, you will need to go through various regions to find new adepts. You can then collect resources to build structures in honor of your divinity and perform dark rituals to appease the gods. And of course, if you ever meet a non-believer or a rival cult leader, you should unleash the mighty power of your cult to crush them.

#22 Elex 2

Genre: RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Elex 2 is an action role-playing game first released in 2017. It was developed by Piranha Bytes and published by THQ Nordic. This game combines elements of science fiction and fantasy, having been described as “edgy, dark, uncompromising, and complex.” Elex 2 is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the protagonist joins a war where people are fighting for the powerful resource “Elex” which grants people magical powers. The setting is a mix of futuristic and medieval locations where players can use guns, swords, and magic to defeat enemies. Gamers can find Elex 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Definitely check it out if you’re a fan of science fiction, action RPGs!

#21 Crusader Kings 3

Genre: Grand Strategy, RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Set in the Middle Ages, Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategy dynasty simulator. Players have the option to start the game from the years 867 or 1066 and play until 1453. The RPG has gamers become the head of a dynasty, thus taking control of it and using resources to assert control over the house. Responsibilities such as legitimizing bastard children are up to players. Making choices against a character’s traits will cause stress and could have terrible consequences. Crusader Kings 3 is a great PS5 RPG.

#20 Tales of Arise

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Although it’s the seventeenth main entry to the Tales series, Tales of Arise is the first to have a worldwide simultaneous release. The game follows a man and a woman from different worlds. They embark on a quest to end the oppression of the Renan people from the Dahnans. Similar to previous games in the franchise, Tales of Arise is an action RPG, although with a Linear Motion Battle System. The game’s combat focuses on evading and countering. Fans can find this game on PS5, as well as PC and Xbox consoles.

#19 Undertale

Genre: 2D RPG

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Undertale has players control a child who has fallen into the Underground, a vast region located under the surface of the Earth. The area is separated by a magical barrier and greets the protagonist with menacing monsters. Players must engage in combat with various creatures and journey back to the surface. The combat system involves navigating through mini-bullet hell attacks where players can choose whether to kill or subdue their opponent. Undertale is strongly influenced by players’ choices which directly affect the outcome of the story.

#18 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Genre: Action RPG

Release: February 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action survival RPG with elements of horror. The game features an open-world set 22 years after the first Dying Light and stars a totally new protagonist by the name of Aiden Caldwell. Equipped with his various parkour skills, Caldwell must navigate the zombie-infested city by climbing ledges, sliding, leaping off edges, and running. Tools such as a grappling hook and a paraglider also come in handy when traveling across the open world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

#17 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against the unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#16 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Genre: Detective RPG

Release: 2019

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Developed by ZA/UM, Disco Elysium is great for fans of mystery. The game takes place in a large city recovering from war and players control an amnesiac detective who must solve a murder mystery. Throughout the game, the detective slowly recalls events from his own past, moving the plot forward. Inspired by the game Planescape Torment, Disco Elysium does not have any type of combat and instead offers skill checks and a dialogue tree. The Final Cut was released in 2021, offering fans a more expanded version with full voice acting and new content.

#15 Nioh 2

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Nioh 2 is an action RPG developed by Team Ninja. It is both a prequel and a sequel to 2017’s Nioh and allows players to create their own character who is a yōkai spirit known as Hide. Using a variety of weapons such as an odachi and a kusarigama, players must defeat hostiles in 1500s Japan. Hide’s journey entails overcoming the game’s main antagonist, a mysterious entity known as Otakemaru who repeatedly undermines the titular characters at every opportunity. The gameplay includes using different abilities in combination with weapons to battle enemies. Check out Nioh 2 on PS5, PS4, and PC.

#14 Demon’s Souls (Remake)

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS5

The remake of Demon’s Souls is based on the original FromSoftwatre title first released in 2009. It is a classic souls-like game set in the Kingdom of Boletaria, an area that has been consumed by a dark being called the Old One. Players take on the role of a hero who must kill the fallen king Allant. Gameplay involves traveling across five different worlds, engaging in challenging combat with menacing bosses. The game offers both multiplayer combat and a PvP mode. Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has been praised for nearly every game his name is attached to and Demon’s Souls was no different. Check it out on PS5!

#13 NieR: Automata

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music. Check it out on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and PC!

#12 Persona 5

Genre: RPG, Social Simulation

Release: 2016

Platform: PS5, PS4

Person 5 is the sixth installment to the popular Persona franchise and one of the best. Developed by Atlus, this RPG takes place in modern-day Tokyo and follows a high school student known as Joker. The protagonist has recently transferred to a new school and soon joins a group of students who become secret vigilantes known as the Phantom Thieves of Heart. They explore a supernatural realm and take on a variety of enemies called Shadows. The game incorporates both role-playing and dungeon crawling. It was originally released exclusively on the PS3 and is now available on the PS5!

#11 Dark Souls Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Developed by the famous FromSoftware, Dark Souls is a spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls, both of which are responsible for essentially creating an entirely new genre of games referred to as “souls-like.” The most prominent title to date in this genre is the newly released Elden Ring, having garnered immense praise from both critics and gamers. The Dark Souls series is comprised of three games, each created by Hidetaka Miyazaki. While these games are known for their difficulty, they’re also known for creating an environment that pulls gamers in and leads to incredibly satisfying gameplay.

#10 Fallout Series

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 1997-2018

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The Fallout franchise is a series of post-apocalyptic RPGs set in the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd centuries. It features an atompunk retrofuturistic setting and artwork influenced by the post-war culture of the US in the 1950s. The series is a spiritual successor to the 1988 game Wasteland and has four games in the main series, as well as two spin-off titles. You can’t go wrong when it comes to Fallout games, as they are the pinnacle of intriguing RPGs. Definitely check them out on PS5, as well as PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

#9 Cyberpunk 2077

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Cyberpunk 2077 was released at the end of 2020, garnering criticism from both gamers and critics. The game was broken almost beyond belief. It received the rare distinction of being one of the only games to be removed from the PlayStation store due to just how bad it was. However, that was then and the game has come a long way over the last year. Developer CD Projekt Red has been improving the game and with the next-gen update, it’s actually an RPG worthy of people’s time. The next-gen update included a massive amount of improvements to the game besides the obvious FPS and graphical bumps. Now is the time to finally give Cyberpunk 2077 a shot on PS5.

#8 Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Genre: MMORPG

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is the fourth expansion to the Final Fantasy MMORPG. It was released as a standalone product for the game and has players travel to the nation of Sharlayan. A journey begins that involves seeking help to stop the end of the world. The character Zenos, the mad son of a former emperor murders his father and teams up with Ascian Fandaniel, a nihilist who wants the apocalypse to occur. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker has players complete various quests to progress through the story and reach the enthralling end. Final Fantasy fans are sure to love this new expansion on the PS5.

#7 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the twelfth major installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise and garnered high praise from both critics and gamers. The game is set in the years 872-878 AD and features a Viking theme. Players control the protagonist Eivor Varinsdottir, a raider who attempts to establish a Viking clan in England. An entirely new expansion to the game titled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is scheduled to launch this month on March 10. It takes players further into Norse mythology and involves going up against an immortal fire giant named Surtr. Play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its expansion on PS5 where they will both be especially breathtaking.

#6 The Witcher 3

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential open-world RPGs. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red added DLC and updates to the game. Even this year, CD Projekt Red is delivering a free next-gen update for the game. It’s truly one of the most fantastical open worlds around. So deep that it spawned the hit Netflix series of the same name. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play.

#5 The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen. In fact, The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a lot of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated either. Skyrim plays as well today as it did when it was released on the PS3. Better, given all the versions that have been released and improved upon since then. This fantasy open-world game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will. Check it out on PS5!

#4 Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a total reimagining of the original 1997 game. Set in the dystopian cyberpunk city of Midgar, the action RPG title follows a mercenary named Cloud Strife. After joining an eco-terrorist group called Avalanche, Cloud embarks on a mission to stop the megacorporation Shinra from siphoning the planet’s life essence and using it as an energy source. Gameplay involves exploration and an active time battle system that involves waiting for special abilities to become available, allowing players to take massive HP off of enemies. Play Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS5 now!

#3 Elden Ring

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or nearly perfect reviews across the board. It is quite simply one of the best games ever, open-world or not. However, as the first open-world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between. It’s the kind of game where you do “just one more thing” and then 3 hours fly by. Barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be most people’s game of the year for 2022, and with good reason. Elden Ring provides an especially enthralling experience on PS5.

#2 Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Genre: Action RPG, Third-Person Shooter

Release: 2021

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

As alien games go, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is up there with the best of them. This now-classic series first launched in 2007 with the original Mass Effect game. The remastered collection includes the entire trilogy Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 with upgraded graphics that have been completely reworked for modern consoles, astounding as the first game debuted on the PS3. The compilation also includes all of the DLC released for each of the three titles throughout the years.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Genre: Action RPG

Release: 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5

As PS5 RPGs go, Horizon Forbidden West is up there with the best of them. Only released this past February, the game has garnered countless 10/10 reviews and has been a solid sequel to the beloved Horizon Zero Dawn. Developed by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the Western US. Players must travel across a vast open-world, completing various missions, acquiring survival skills, and taking on different species of mechanical animals. The top-notch graphics of this game are unreal when experienced through a PS5. Join Aloy on her journey and check out Horizon Forbidden West available now!