Palworld Could Be Cloned By Chinese Game Company

Palworld has had a interesting start-up since it released in early access, from many loving the game and it having more active players on Xbox than Fortnite – but also the fact many are against the game since it seems to be a Pokemon look-alike.

Recently a lawyer that used to work with The Pokemon Company came out and stated that the company usually doesn’t worry about fan-made content until they start making money off of it. It is obvious that with Palworld, they are making money since they sold miliions of copies of the game off steam in just a couple days of its launch.

Now there seems to be more new rumors coming from the Tencent company in China that they are making two games that will be like Palworld, but we don’t know it it will be copies of it. Tencent is a company has worked with bigger companies such as Riot Games, LightSpeed Studios, and others that created games such as League of Legends and other popular games.

It seems the company is rumored to be hoping that Palworld clones will be what banks the money in the future. There is no telling how this will go down if they do decide to make a “copy” of the game with a different spin. While there is a chance of it becoming popular, it seems to be getting into some shaky waters lately.

Palworld is available on Xbox and PC during paid early access and is hoping to come to more platforms soon.

