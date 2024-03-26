Star Wars PS1 Game Coming To PlayStation Plus

The PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog is a space where subscribers can go to play classic games from PS1, PS2, and more. Every so often, more games from the past consoles are added to this catalog and yet another great one is coming in April for Star Wars fans.

Star Wars: Revel Assault II: The Hidden Empire is officially coming to both PS5 and PS4 through the PlayStation Plus Classic Catalog. The game will officially included for download on Aprl 16, 2024 for free for those who are already subscribers or choose to become subscribers.

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire was first release in 1995 for the PlayStation 1 and was a video game that was developed by LucasArts. This game is the sequel to Star Wars Rebel Assault which is set in the Star Wars expanded universe. This game is a rail shooter and will allow players to fly different ships.

PlayStation Plus Classic Catalog can be accessed from the home menu under Benefits, from here players will be able to download the classic games they want from the catalog at no extra cost and play them on their PS5 or PS4 console.

All three of PlayStation‘s memberships feature the Classic Catalog, the prices of the monthly membership ranging from $9.99 to $14.99 or $17.99. These payments can also be bundled up into a yearly payment which will be cheaper than purchasing it monthly if you plan to be a subscriber for a long period of time.

