Silent Hill 2 Marketing Material Suggests Late 2024 Release

Silent Hill fans have been left in the void for far too long. We’ve waited on the franchise’s next big, substantial video game release. Since Konami unveiled that the IP was going to be making a huge return with new games, there have been smaller launches for gamers. However, the next major release on our radar is Silent Hill 2.

There has been plenty of hesitation over Silent Hill 2. The game is just a massive behemoth, no matter who took on the project. With so many fans adoring the game for the journey it takes players, there is skepticism on whether a remake could live up to the already high expectations. Of course, we knew that the team working on the project was Bloober Team.

This is their biggest game to date, and we’re certainly interested to see if it can live up to those expectations. But since then, there’s been little to no information. Konami has been keeping the marketing materials scarce, and we’re left waiting on a release date. Fortunately, it should come out this year before 2025 hits. Today, we’re finding out that a poster at a Gamestop might have spilled the news on its launch window.

🌫️🪟 Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Window 🪟🌫️



It looks like we have confirmation that Silent Hill 2 Remake will be releasing late 2024.



Spotted in @GameStop by @SilentHillSin! pic.twitter.com/SBlVUx8EnO — Will | Horror Game Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 22, 2024

According to the poster posted online by ResiEvilCentral X account, Silent Hill 2 should be gracing us with its presence on store shelves late this year. So that might make it ready for the spooky Halloween season. Furthermore, that might give the developers plenty of time to ensure the game is free from bugs or hangups before release.

At any rate, we’ll have to wait for some more official announcements to come out before we can officially pin this game to launching late this year. In the meantime, you can watch a trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.