Silent Hill 2 Remake Team Creating “Project M” For Nintendo

The gaming industry is a place where it’s hard to get from one project to the other without wondering if you’ll be allowed to do it at all. After all, we’ve seen far too many stories recently about teams being downsized, straight-up let go, or closed entirely and left to wonder what’s to happen with them next. So, when you hear a story about a team already having multiple projects lined up, you have to cheer for them. In this case, we’re talking about Bloober Team, who are the ones partially behind the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake. They’ve revealed that they have a smaller project in the works, and it has to do with Nintendo.

This came from Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno, who noted in an interview that the upcoming game, nicknamed “Project M,” would be a smaller title than their other projects, but they’re hopeful about what it could be:

“Project M, although its budget is significantly smaller than the games we are working on at Bloober Team, is extremely important due to our long-term plans. In addition, we are working on it in cooperation with the world’s best game creators for Nintendo platforms, so we cannot afford to create just a decent game.”

We admire that dedication to making great games and not just cranking something out for the sake of having something. The irony here is that we might already know what they are working on, as Nintendo dropped a teaser earlier today for a game nicknamed “Emio,” which definitely has horror vibes. The Bloober Team has worked on multiple horror-based titles in the past, so it lines up that they might be behind this creepy new game that’s coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Going back to the quote, the line about it being “extremely important” for their “long-term plans” seems to imply that they want to do more with Nintendo and that this new game could be the stepping stone to make that happen. After all, Nintendo is truly on top right now in terms of hardware and software sales, so if they can bring in the team behind the Silent Hill 2 remake and get them to make something special for their system, a game that could bring in a whole new fanbase to their consoles? That would be worth the “small project effort.”

Only time will tell what comes of this, but it is exciting to think that The Big N is branching out into new ventures with different teams.