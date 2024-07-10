Super Smash Bros Fans Are Already Trying To Get New Teased Character Into Game

When it comes to the Super Smash Bros franchise, the most important thing about the title isn’t the gameplay, though it’s always very tight; it’s about the characters that are within the roster. After all, the series is known for not just going deep into Nintendo lore to try and make the roster shine, but they’ve also delved into The Big N’s 3rd party crossover history and seeing who would be a good fit for the game. Every time a new title is announced, everyone is waiting for the “Challenger Approaching” siren to sound so that they can see who arrives next.

That brings us to today, where a mysterious teaser from Nintendo seemingly highlighted a horror title called “Emio.” We know next to nothing about it outside of the 15-second teaser. However, as insider Stealth noted online, that was all that people needed to say that it should join the franchise as a new playable character:

You have to love Smash Bros. fans.



Within 5 minutes of Nintendo posting the teaser trailer of their mysterious new game, there are already calls for Emio/Smiling Man to be a newcomer in the next Smash game. pic.twitter.com/Xs5WTMkuID — Stealth (@Stealth40k) July 10, 2024

The reason that this is both funny and possible is simple. First, the game hasn’t even been fully announced, nor can we officially confirm as of yet that this is a first-party horror title from Nintendo. So the fact that people are jumping on this “new character” to join the fighting franchise shows their eagerness for the series to return, and to have even more new characters.

As for why it’s possible, if Nintendo makes the game and it’s well-received, then the “Smiling Man” might just pop up again, so why not in a fighting game featuring other Nintendo hit characters? Another thing that fans noted is that, at present, there are no “horror characters” in Super Smash Bros. There are those who fight things like monsters and demons, such as the Belmonts and Bayonetta, but they’re heroes, not villains or monsters. Even the ones that do have a “horror vibe” to them, such as Ridley or Ganondorf, can’t be qualified as “horror characters.”

Regardless with what happens with “Emio” and Super Smash Bros as a whole, gamers are eager for the next games announcement. It hasn’t been confirmed by any sites or insiders, but most agree it will happen. We know that Masahiro Sakurai has concluded his YouTube channel series, which means he has more time to make games. Plus, he noted in a past video that “only he” could make a new entry properly.

With the Switch 2 on the way, it’d be stunning if Nintendo’s fighting classic didn’t show up…with or without a horror character.