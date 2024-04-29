Silent Hill 2 Remake Team Are Confident They’ll Make The Game Shine

In the gaming world we live in, there are almost always variations of remakes and remasters in the world from multiple companies. On the remaster side of things, many companies are doing those because they feel they can be an easy way to “revitalize interest” in a title and potentially make some money off of it. Then, on the remake side, they know that if done right, it could give a fresh look to a classic game and get them serious praise. Konami is doing this right now with their Silent Hill 2 Remake, but there’s a small twist on this formula that has some fans worried.

Unlike what Nintendo has done with their recent remakes of key Mario RPGs or Square Enix’s popular multi-part remake of their best game ever, Konami isn’t directly handling the Silent Hill 2 Remake. Instead, they handed it off to the devs at Bloober Team.

Why does this matter? Simply put, Bloober Team is a rather small developer. By all accounts, this is the biggest game they have ever handled, and they’re handling a remake of one of the most important video game titles ever crafted. Needless to say, a lot is riding on how much this little team can handle.

After all, when you hear about video game developers making certain AAA titles, you think of massive scores of people pouring over every aspect of the game to ensure that everything is right, or as close to right as it can get. So you can understand why fans are a bit tense about whether this small team can pull it off and deliver not just a true remake but something that expands on what the original did in key ways.

To that end, Projekt Parasol was able to translate an annual report from the team’s CEO, who noted:

“We do not hide it internally or externally – this is the most important test of our actions. We are not only excited, but at the same time very confident about the final result.”

So, at least on a certain level, they’re exuding confidence, which is what you want to see from developers of any title. We should also note here that there are plenty of small teams that work on great games and pull off incredible results. Not to mention, the original PS2 title wasn’t the biggest game ever, so that could work in their favor when remaking it.

We’ll have to wait for its release to see how the team did.