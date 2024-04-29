Bloober CEO: Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date And Platforms (?) To Be Revealed Soon

Bloober Team’s CEO has revealed that their Silent Hill 2 remake is about to finish development and will be announced soon.

As shared on Twitter by MauroNL, Bloober’s CEO Piotr Babieno made this announcement in their latest financial report. The report happens to be in Polish, but MauroNL provided this translation:

“We are in the final stages of work on Sillent Hill 2. We expect that a release date and platforms on which the game will appear will be revealed soon.”

It’s been quite a trip for the developer, who at one point claimed that Konami’s choices to advertise the remake were misleading to what they were actually doing. But the interesting tidbit here is Babieno’s suggestion in his statement.

The initial announcement for the Silent Hill 2 remake was that it was to be coming first to PC and PlayStation 5 as a timed exclusive. Konami did not directly confirm that Sony paid for the title’s development, or made a deal for this timed exclusivity.

So, we were supposed to already know what the platforms were, but Babieno is suggesting that there’s more to it that we don’t know. So is it simply that Konami will confirm that Xbox and possibly the Switch 2 will also get ports, or will there be more to it?

No one questions that PlayStation 5 dominates Xbox Series X|S in console sales by a wide margin, but we have to recognize the reality that that doesn’t mean what it used to. Even if we take Microsoft’s competition out of the equation, Sony has been reckoning low attach rates for their console, and doesn’t seem to understand it or know how to fix it.

It’s an issue that’s serious enough that the company laid off employees at Insomniac, the studio that had persistently been releasing the best games for the console on an annual basis. But as we know, those games didn’t sell as much as they should have.

And this is a problem for third party companies too. To the degree that Atlus and Square Enix have recently made the pivot to bring more games, that used to be primarily or exclusively on PlayStation, to other platforms, including Xbox and Nintendo.

If Konami feels that this game might be harmed by staying on this timed exclusivity, they may have changed those terms with Sony, and are just sitting on that announcement. And as we inch closer to June, the traditional month for E3, it becomes more and more likely that we will get that announcement there. But we’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out, of course.