The Last Of Us Season 2 Actor Is Excited For Fans To See Her Interactions With Bella Ramsey

The hype for The Last Of Us Season 2 is growing with each week that passes, mainly because we know that the second season is finally filming. The first season of the HBO adaptation wasn’t just incredible; it was a ratings bombshell, and it even got love from the Golden Globes and Emmys! It is the first true video game adaptation to get attention on that level. Season 2 was greenlit after the premiere episode, and the only reason Season 2 isn’t coming out this year, more than likely, is because of the writer’s and actors’ strike that took up most of 2023. However, things are shifting, and that’s leading to us getting new information about the upcoming season.

One of the things we know for certain is that several key characters have been cast for Season 2. One of which is Dina, a “certain someone” whom Ellie will make a special connection with throughout the rest of the show. She’ll be played by Isabela Merced, who recently spoke to Collider about what she’s excited for fans to see in Season 2. Unsurprisingly for the character she plays, she noted that she wants fans to see her and Bella Ramsey, aka Ellie, on screen together:

“I’m so excited for people to see my chemistry with Bella. Bella and I have so much chemistry. From the first day, it was there. There’s no work to be done. I really respect Bella. I just saw Catherine Called Birdy and Bella has such range and just an honesty about their work. I’m learning so much. I’m very honored to be here.”

Oh, and if you’re curious as to whether she played the video game that Dina comes from, the answer is yes. After enjoying season 1, and hearing that she might have a chance to be in the following seasons, Isabela jumped into the sequel game and had a blast:

“When you see the Bloaters, your heart starts racing, your hands are all sweaty, and you can barely hold onto the controller,” Merced revealed. “It’s just an amazing experience. I consider anything that makes my heart rate go up to be a fun experience, so I enjoyed it. Great work from Neil Druckmann.”

It’s important to note that The Last of Us Season 2 won’t cover all of the second game in one shot. The second title had even grander, deeper, and darker storylines than the original adventure, and thus will take time to show them all. But that also means we’ll get to see more of Dina and Ellie’s relationship evolve, for better and for worse.