HBO Max Teases The Last of Us Season 2 With New Photos

Fans are getting their first glimpse at The Last of Us Season 2 with two new photos posted to the official HBO Max X account.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie, and seeing these photos, fans are eager for the live-action series to return. No concrete release date has been announced, but season two is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2025 following repeated delays.

Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will return to the series as Tommy and Maria, respectively. New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, Isabela Merced as Dina, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Ariela Barer as Mel, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny. Catherine O’Hara will also appear as a guest star.

The first season of The Last of Us was HBO’s most-watched first season for any series on the streaming service. It also won eight Emmy awards.

“I’ve been monitoring things on the internet a little bit, people are very clever, they like to see where we’re shooting and then they have all these brilliant theories about what it means,” said director Craig Mazin on his podcast, Scriptnotes. “I wish I could put my arm around each one of them and say, ‘No.’ Most of the theories are incorrect, some of them are halfway correct, some of the conjecture is like 28% correct.”

The Last of Us was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, and became a smash hit, selling over 1.3 million copies in its first week. The Last of Us Part II was released for the PlayStation 4 in June 2020 and currently holds the record for most Game of the Year awards.