The New Gaming Handheld From Ayn Looks Like The PSP

The PSP was one of the best handheld consoles, especially since that time didn’t offer as many handhelds as today with consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and Asus Rog Ally. However, there is a brand new Ayn Technologies handheld console coming that looks just like the PlayStation Portable.

The Ayn Odin 2 was a portable console that ran sololy off of Android but it is time from a new verison of their beloved console. While we know another portable console is coming, we don’t know much about this new console but the specs have released for the console according to TechRadar who shared that the system will have a mini-LED screen, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 155% sRGB color gamut as well. The device will also not run Windows but will probably run Android OS.

The latest handheld from Ayn is definitely heading in the direction to continue the legacy of the PlayStation Portable. With the new Ayn looking so simliar to the PSP, it will definitely be the reason that probably many fans of the PlayStation portable will purchase the new Ayn. However, so far we don’t know for sure but this just makes sense.

Something to note is that this model of the console is a bit smaller which will make mean the performance preferences will take a downgrade and be a bit slower. It is worth hoping that a console like this might carry on the Sony type console that the PlayStation Vita wasn’t able to do sadly.