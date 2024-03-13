HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 First Episode Almost Done

HBO has almost wrapped up production on the first episode of season 2 of the video game-based show The Last of US. The showrunner, whose name is Craig Main, has stated that the first episode is nearly wrapped, which means we are getting closer and closer to watching the beloved series again.

A tweet was posted by The Last of Us News account where the director, Mazin, posted a comment regarding the episode that is almost done and said: “We still have a few days outstanding that we need to do in a different location. I’m mostly done with my directing stuff and very happily enjoying watching the second episode being done from the more traditional showrunner point of view, which is nice.”

The Last of Us holds the heart strings of many as it is based off of a video game that many probably remember from when they were younger, the franchise now having reboot the game and bring a TV series. The first seasons of the show first released on the HBO in 2023, it succeeded and got really good ratings after airing early that year. It isn’t a surprise that the second season is underway and almost ready to air only a few months later.

Something to love about this TV series is that it is obvious just how much love and passion has gone into it, and it shows by the love and passion the fandom is showing for it. It will be exciting to finally watch the second season of the show and find out what happens next.