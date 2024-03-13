Disney Dreamlight Valley Finally Brings Back Old Star Path Items

Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally done one of the best things they could do for their players – bring back old Star Path items. These Star Paths allow players to have something to work toward every month, to unlock the items that are offered in it, like a battle pass. However, sometimes, not all players either unlock everything in time before it runs out or don’t spend the money each month. Now, no matter the reason, players can purchase old items through the Premium Shop.

The Premium Shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley features many different types of items each week, including tool skins, new clothing for you or other Disney characters, new house skins, and even new furntiune. Now, players can expect to see some older items from the previous Star Paths appearing in the shop. Fans have super excited about this on Twitter since the developers tweeted about this.

We've heard your feedback – select rewards from past Star Paths will arrive at the Premium Shop!



Kicking things off, the "Adventure Is Out There!" Balloon Basket is back by (very) popular demand and it's available now in the Premium Shop for a limited time 🎈✨ pic.twitter.com/irB9fSpsmU — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) March 13, 2024

The first set of items is the “Adventure is out there” set which comes with the Ballon Basket which is apparently one many players have been requesting over and over. Seeing developers like Disney Dreamlight Valley listen to their players as much as they do is so refreshing.

Do remember, items in the Premium Shop will cost MoonStones, which are in-game curreny that can be purchased with real money. However, players can also get MoonStones by doing DreamSnaps, which requires you to decorate and submit a picture for other players to vote on. You can also earn a small amount of MoonStones simply by voting on others pictures as well.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is availabe on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.