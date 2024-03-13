MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit

A new way to use the Holger 556.

The weekly challenges keep on coming with a new reward to unlock and add to your MW3 and Warzone arsenal. The JAK Backsaw aftermarket part gives you more bang for your buck and is sure to be a serious threat on the battlefield.

The Holger 556 is one of the most popular assault rifles in the game, so fans will be happy to hear that the JAK Backsaw Kit is here to switch up your playstyle with the already versatile option. The conversion is loaded with a drum magazine and double-barrel which allows two bullets to be fired at a time.

How to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Before bursting your way onto the scene, you must complete any five of the challenges listed below to release the latest attachment.

Multiplayer

Get 15 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended Assault Rifles

Get 10 Operator Hipfire kills with Recommended LMGs

Get 10 Operator Double Kills with Recommended SMGs

Get 15 Operator Point Blank Kills with the Holger 556

Get 20 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended LMGs

Get 30 Operator Hipfire Kills with Recommended SMGs

Get 20 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with a Recommended Shotgun

Zombies

Get 250 Kills in Full-auto Fire mode with a Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 250 Kills with a Silenced Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 150 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Longbow

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Recommended Weapon

Get 300 Kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556

Get 250 Kills with the Haymaker at Epic rarity or higher

Get five Special Zombie Critical Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Battle Royale

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the East Region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the West Region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 Loot Caches in the South Region (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

The next set of challenges will go live on March 20, with yet another reward to unlock.