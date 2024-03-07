MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Soulrender Melee Weapon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded has arrived, marking the mid-point of the season. To celebrate, fans have been treated to a content drop across all modes, including the introduction of two new weapons. The hard hitting SOA Subverter battle rifle has been added, along with a Soulrender melee weapon. Before you can use the Soulrender, it must be unlocked.

Activision describes the Soulrender as “a ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat.” The Soulrender offers two attacks for you to master, rapid slashing attacks and a heavier primary attack. In fact, the combination of these attacks are so powerful that the weapon can even take out those hiding behind a Riot Shield, something that bullets aren’t even capable of.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle | MW3 and Warzone – Dune: Rule of Fate Event Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: All Season 2 Reloaded Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Glassless Optic | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan | Call of Duty: Warzone – Night Vision Gulag Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast |

How to unlock the Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone

To get your hands on the Soulrender, you must complete Sector B21 of the Season 2 battle pass. This is a brand new sector that arrived with the mid-season update, featuring five extra rewards to earn.

Going against tradition, battle pass credits aren’t required to progress through the sector. Instead, you must complete the following challenges to unlock the Soulrender:

JAK Burnout Kit – Get 5 Operator or Special Zombie kills with Throwing Knives

Bone Drome Emblem – Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie melee kills

1 Hour Double XP Token – Get 15 Operator or Special Zombie kills with a Frag Grenade or Semtex

Grave Robber Camo – Get 5 Operator or Special Zombie Kills with the butt of a gun

Soulrender Melee Weapon – Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie crouched melee kills

Once you’ve worked through all the challenges listed above, the Soulrender will unlock and you’ll be able to add it to your loadout and unleash chaos on the battlefield.