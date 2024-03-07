MW3 and Warzone – Dune: Rule of Fate Event Rewards

MW3 and Warzone fans have been treated to another Dune crossover with the launch of Season 2 Reloaded. There are a range of rewards up for grabs during the week-long event.

This event requires you to rack a whole lot of XP while you play your favorite multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale maps and modes. At the end of it all, you’ll be rewarded with a stylish Full Shields animated camo.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone Dune: Rule of Fate rewards

The goodies up for grabs during the event are listed below, along with how much XP you need to rack up to earn each one.

“Emperor’s Arrival” weapon sticker (10,000 XP)

Double XP token (22,250 XP)

“Ocean of Sand” weapon sticker (37,250 XP)

Double weapon XP token (55,650 XP)

“Ceremony’s Blade” weapon charm (78,150 XP)

“Imperial Tent” weapon sticker (105,750 XP)

“House Corrino” emblem (139,500 XP)

“The Calculus of Power” calling card (181,000 XP)

Double battle pass XP token (231,650 XP)

“Full Shields” weapon camo (293,750 XP)

The featured operator for this event is the Harkonnen Hunter and equipping it will see you earn extra XP towards each milestone. This skin is part of a bundle, priced at 2,400 Call of Duty points in the store. Also included in the Tracer Pack is a Harkonnen Holger 556 Assault Rifle blueprint, Harkonnen KATT-AMR Sniper Rifle, Harkonnen Soulrender Long Sword, a Calling Card, Large Decal, Weapon Charm, and an Emblem.

If you have any Double XP tokens left in the bank or when you earn one through the event, activating those will help you progress much quicker.

The MW3 and Warzone Dune: Rule of Fate event concludes on March 13, 2024. Afterwards, we can expect further limited-time events to roll out with even more rewards on the line.