MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded has arrived with a brand new weapon, the SOA Subverter battle rifle. Before you can create a loadout, you must unlock the gun.

Activision describes the latest battle rifle as “chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil.” The deadly damage range and the highest rate of fire within its class makes the SOA Subverter a strong contender on the battlefield.

How to unlock the SOA Subverter battle rifle in MW3 and Warzone

To add the latest gun to your arsenal, you must complete any five of the challenges listed, below.

Multiplayer

Get 15 Operator Hipfire kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Full-auto Fire Mode

Get 10 Operator Melee Backstab Kills

Get 15 Operator Quickscope kills with the JAK Glassless Optic equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Longshot Kills with a Suppressed Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 20 Operator Kills with the Tyrant 762 Kit equipped to the Longbow Sniper Rifle

Get 20 Operator Kills with JAK Maglift Mod equipped to the Haymaker Shotgun

Get 20 Operator Double Kills with the Holger 556 Assault Rifle

Zombies

Get 50 Mercenary Soldier Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended Light Machine Gun

Get 250 ADS Kills with a recommended Submachine Gun

Get 400 Kills with the Holger 556 Assault Rifle

Get 5 Rapid Kills 15 times with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Light Machine Gun while Stamin’-Up Perk is active

Get 500 Kills with a Recommended Shotgun at Epic or Higher Rarity

Battle Royale

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 operator kills in the North Region (Gatehouse, Keep, Terraces)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 operator kills in the East (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 operator kills in the West (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)

In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, get 10 operator kills in the South (Ground Zero)

In Warzone, place in the Top 10 five times

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

The next set of challenges will go live on March 13, with yet another reward to unlock.