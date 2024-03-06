Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to get a fresh killstreak with the launch of Season 2 Reloaded. The mid-season update is here to shake up the current meta with the introduction of the Bunker Buster. This new streak will drop into both Resurgence and Battle Royale modes, so whatever your preferred playlist, you’ll want to know the function of the upcoming item.

The purpose of the Bunker Buster is to clear buildings and hard to reach spaces. To put it simply, it’s a Precision Airstrike, Drill Charges, and a Gas Grenade all in one.

How to use the Bunker Buster in Warzone

The Bunker Buster is an improved version of the Precision Airstrike. In fact, it is deployed in the same way. All you have to do is pull out your binoculars and use them to unleash the Bunker Buster on the target area. Shortly after, deadly missiles will drop onto the building, sending explosive blasts through multiple floors. Also, it will leave a wave of gas behind, leaving opponents inside the building trying to scurry away from both explosives and lethal gas.

There’s no doubt that this killstreak will be absolutely devastating. If there’s an enemy team hiding inside a building, they’ll have no choice but to leave their position, allowing you to pick them off one by one.

To add the Bunker Buster to your loadout, search for it by looting caches. If luck isn’t on your side, you can always use the cash you’ve accumulated throughout the match to purchase one at a Buy Station.

The Bunker Buster appears to be on track to be the most overpowered killstreak Warzone has ever seen. We’ll have to see just how dominant it becomes when Warzone Season 2 Reloaded rolls out on March 6, 2024.