Dragon’s Dogma 2 Director Explains Why There’s Only 1 Save File

There is an action RPG that is set to launch this month, which I’m sure is on plenty of players’ radars. Capcom has been gearing up to launch Dragon’s Dogma 2 into the marketplace. It’s a game that will have players exploring a vast fantasy world filled with dangers and quests beckoning a hero like yourself. But you’ll need to tread carefully as this game only features a single save file.

There was some concerns earlier this year when it was found that Dragon’s Dogma would only have one save file. That left some wondering if this would be the case when the game launched. Fortunately, we have the answer, and it’s, oddly enough, an action RPG that won’t allow players to have multiple saves. This news comes from Game Informer, who had the chance to sit down with the game director, Hideaki Itsuno. During the conversation, the topic of a single save file came up.

According to the game director, there is only one save file and the game was designed specifically for just a single save. For some, this eliminates the ability to have multiple characters to progress through the game or decide on making a back up save before going into a tough boss fight. However, the reason we only have one save file is to encourage exploration.

Game director Hideaki Itsuno noted that they wanted the ability to give players an incentive to explore. By eliminating multiple saves, the player is then having to consider how they explore carefully. An example that was given to Game Informer is putting players on top of a cliff. If you have multiple save files, players could freely jump off the cliff just to see if they make it. However, if you’re given the ability to revert back to a save file quickly, it takes away some of the thought process that goes into how you explore the world.

We’ll have to see just how well players take up with the single save file. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait very long before we can get our hands on Dragon’s Dogma 2. The game is set to launch on March 22, 2024. You’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms when it is released. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the upcoming game below.