Supermassive Stresses That Hades 2 Is a Completely Standalone Title

No, you don't need to know who Zagreus is. (You still should, though.)

Following a successful run in early access starting in 2018, Hades went on to become the roguelike to end all roguelikes upon its official release in 2020. Supergiant Games had a smash hit on their hands, and fans weren’t surprised when a sequel was announced to be in the works in 2022. Though the reveal of Hades 2 was far from a shock, many players were stunned to discover that knowledge of the legendary first title won’t be necessary to enjoy it.

According to Hades 2 director and Supergiant studio head Greg Kasavin in a recent interview with Portuguese site Jovem Nerd, those jumping into the sequel won’t need to have played Hades at all to have a good time—despite Hades 2 being a direct sequel. Many characters from the first game are due to appear, however, so while it isn’t required to know who Zagreus is, it may make your dive into the underworld more rewarding.

In the original game, players step into the shoes of Zagreus, the son of Hades, as he attempts to defeat his father and venture outside of the underworld. The sequel will feature a new protagonist, Melinoë, the brother of Zagreus, and will follow her attempts to defeat Chronos, the Titan of Time.

Cited as being one of the greatest video games of all time, Hades has seen heaps of praise from critics and players alike for its replayability, music, voice acting, unique art style, and narrative. It has won countless awards, including Best Game at the 17th British Academy Games Awards and Game of the Year at the 24th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards in 2021.

As of writing, Hades 2 is set to release in early access sometime between April and June. As with the original title, it will first be released on PC via Steam and Epic Games before later being ported to consoles.