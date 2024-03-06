Alan Wake 2 Devs Managed To Lower Minimum PC System Requirements

Alan Wake 2 is a game that fans waited years to see released into the marketplace. It’s also a game that Remedy Entertainment was partial to seeing created. However, after going through a few other projects, the studio managed to get a sequel into the marketplace. If you’re a fan of the first game, then chances are you already played through the sequel. But if your PC was holding you back from enjoying this game, we have good news.

The minimum system requirements to run this game were altered. It looks like the developers have continued to optimize the PC version of Alan Wake 2. We rarely see a studio announce that they have managed to lower the system requirements to enjoy their game. But Remedy Entertainment was able to pull it off, and now the game can be more accessible. If you haven’t played through the game because your PC just wasn’t up to snuff, then check out the new minimum system requirements below.

Alan Wake II Minimum PC System Requirements

Graphics Preset: Low

Resolution: 1080p

FPS: 30

GPU: GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5600 XT

VRAM: 6GB

DLSS/FSR2: Quality

CPU: Intel i5-7600K / AMD equivalent

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90GB SSD

That is the new lowered system requirements to enjoy this game on the PC platform. With that said, to see the new optimization take place, you’ll have to ensure you update the game to 1.0.16.1, which is now available on the PC platform. Of course, you should see the game updated if you’re just giving the game a download today.

That said, if you need a refresher on Alan Wake 2, we can help. We have a Before You Buy coverage of the game, which you can view below. That will also give you our overall impressions of the game when it first launched into the marketplace. As a result, it might not accurately represent how the game plays today after a series of updates have hit the title since it was released. Meanwhile, if you’re after more Alan Wake content, there was the recent Alan Wake addition to Dead by Daylight.