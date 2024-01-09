Alan Wake Heads To Dead By Daylight This Month

There was quite a bit of anticipation over Alan Wake coming to Dead by Daylight. For a good while now, fans have pleaded with the developers to make this crossover happen. However, it’s finally official as we now know Alan Wake will be the next survivor to land in Dead by Daylight. Best of all, we can expect his arrival at the game later on in the month. So, if you’re a fan of both franchises, this might be a welcomed announcement.

After initially teasing that Alan Wake was coming to the game yesterday, the developers over at Behavior Interactive have unveiled that the latest chapter for Dead by Daylight would see Alan Wake on January 30, 2024. With that said, you can try this character out early, as there will be a public test build on PC starting January 10, 2024. That will show you how this character will play if you’re eager to step into the fog with Alan as your protagonist.

Just like other characters featured in Dead by Daylight, there are different perks to help set them apart. You can expect the same with Alan, and thanks to the patch notes on Steam, we have a breakdown of his perks, which we’ll list below.

Alan Wake Dead by Daylight Perks

Champion of Light: While you are holding a flashlight, this Perk activates. When you are shining a flashlight, you have 50% Haste. When you successfully blind the Killer, they also gain 20% Hindered for 6 seconds. This effect cannot stack with itself. Then, this Perk goes on cool-down for 80/70/60 seconds.

Boon: Illumination: Press and hold the Ability button 1 near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 24 meter range. Survivors inside your Boon Totem’s range see the aura of all Chests and all Generators in blue. If you have a lit Boon Totem, you cleanse or bless Totems 6/8/10% faster. You can only bless one Totem at a time. All equipped Boon Perks are active on your Boon Totem.

Deadline: This Perk activates when you are injured. Skill Checks appear 6/8/10% more frequently when repairing or healing and appear in random places. The penalty for missing Skill Checks is reduced by 50%.

For now, you can view the trailer for Dead by Daylight’s Alan Wake’s arrival in the video below. For those who might be more unfamiliar with this game, you’re essentially getting a multiplayer horror title. In this game, we’re getting a one-versus-four setup where four players are survivors stuck in a horrifying world. These survivors must work together to complete objectives and escape the map. However, one killer is roaming the map, seeking to take out the survivors. This game has continued to receive plenty of support with various IP crossovers, like the upcoming Alan Wake.