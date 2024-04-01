Dead by Daylight Limited Time Event for April Fool’s Underway

Until April 3, Dead by Daylight fans can partake in a truly terrifying limited-time mode added just for April Fool’s Day. My Little Oni shrinks players down to microscopic size, making traversing the map and escaping from their killer that much more difficult.

Check out a trailer for the bizarre event below.

“Towering over Survivors like a bloodthirsty Kaiju is The Oni, who is now bigger and badder than ever,” reads the press release. “As for our Survivors, who are now up against a colossus, not only do they feel smaller—they are smaller. Don’t worry, they can still reach and work on the Generators to try and escape, but that’s pretty much the only thing they can reach.

Forget about Items. Forget about Chests. Forget about Basements. Forget about vaulting Pallets. Because, when there’s an apocalyptically large Oni chasing you, what’s a Pallet going to do anyway? For our tiny Survivors, too small and frail for Hooks, death only comes in the form of a Mori. Which given the size of the Oni, may or may not be much worse.”

Standard play is still available during the event period, and either can be selected on the game’s main menu until April 3 at 9 AM EST.

Dead by Daylight has attracted more than 60 million players since releasing for the PC in 2016. In 2017, the game made its way to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and was added to the Nintendo Switch library in 2019. The new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S editions were released in November 2020 and players can also jump in on iOS and Android devices.