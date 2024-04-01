Best New Games Announced In March 2024

March is gone, and many will miss it. However, that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t some good that came out of the month, as many newly announced titles were revealed!

#15 Marvel Rivals

So, where to start? How about with the game that no one really saw coming until it was leaked a day before its announcement? Marvel Rivals is basically a Marvel-style ripoff of a certain Blizzard title that people have been bashing recently.

In short, it’s a Marvel-themed PvP title where you’ll pick a Marvel character alongside other players and then do team battles to see who can come out on top. The trick will be picking a balanced team and using strategies to overcome your foes.

The title promises to have deep combat, a vast roster spanning multiple characters and super teams, and to be quite fun to play.

#14 F1 Manager 2024

Let’s continue with something familiar for a while, okay? Next up, we have F1 Manager 2024. This is a title dedicated to F1 fans and their desire to get behind the wheel of an F1 racer while also being there for those who think they can manage an entire team on their own.

Why? Because that’s what they’ll need to do! This isn’t just a racing game; you’ll go through an entire F1 season and have to make the key choices that decide what happens with your car and team. Then, you’ll need to race and see if your choices were the right ones! Do you have it in you to get your team to first place?

#13 Halo Infinite – Yappening 2

…yeah…we’re talking about this one. Look, we acknowledge that Halo Infinite – Yappening 2 isn’t the event you were liking hoping to hear about for this game, but at this point, are you really trying to get content that’ll save the game? Or are you just trying to get content that’ll make you play it for a little longer?

Either way, if you enjoyed the first “yappening” event, you’ll likely try out this one to see what they improved or didn’t. Or, you might just want to avoid this event entirely because it’s further proof that they’ve basically abandoned the title as a whole.

#12 Endurance Motorsport Series

Admittedly, there’s not much going on with the Endurance Motorsport Series. It’s very much a “teaser trailer” for what’s coming in the main game. However, there are a few things we can tease out that will get fans excited in one form or another. The key thing is that this looks like a stylish racing game with great graphics.

Plus, as comments on the video above note, it’s made by a gaming squad that has plenty of experience within the racing space, so they likely will put out a solid racing game. Only time will tell, but we could use another great racing title that will differ from what’s out there now.

#11 Stride: Fates

How about a VR title to shake things up a bit? In Stride: Fates, you’ll be a special officer in a place called Airon City. The twist? Well, that would be that you’re a parkour officer sent to the “slums” of the city to “wipe out pests.”

As such, you’ll need to use both your parkour skills and your combat ability to sneak up on enemies and deal with them quickly before they realize you’re there and want to fight back.

Since you’ll see all of this in the first person, you better hope your reaction times are up to snuff and you can make all the moves you want!

#10 Industria 2

Don’t you hate it when you’re just living your life, and then you get thrown into another dimension? Yep, it’s so annoying.

In Industria 2, that’s once again what willwhat’ll happen to your main character, Nora. She’ll be taken from 1989 Berlin to a world full of evil AI, robots, monsters, and more. What is the secret at the heart of this nightmare? Will you be able to get Nora home safely? Or will this be the end of her story before she can tell it in full?

You’ll have to play the game when it arrives to find out. We’re sure everything will be fine…

#9 Unknown 9: Awakening

If you can’t tell what game franchise Unknown 9: Awakening draws plenty of inspiration from, you haven’t been doing gaming for a long time.

Regardless, in the title, you’ll play Haroona, a young woman with incredible powers who is part of a conspiracy many years old. She must seek the truth while also taking out those who want to abuse the cycle for their own purposes.

Whether you play things stealthily, use a person’s soul against them, or even possess people to get them to do what you want, you’ll have plenty of options to “make your own path.”

#8 Voidwrought

Who said 2D-style platformers were dead? They’re not, and they’ve been alive and kicking for some time now. The twist is that many times, they’re an incredibly difficult game that you can customize to your desires.

In the case of the upcoming Voidwrought, you’ll play a character known as Advent, who is tasked with traversing a mysterious space for higher powers. You’ll have the ability to customize his abilities so he can defeat enemies, weave in and out of danger, and more.

What awaits the Advent at the end of his journey? You’ll find out when you play it.

#7 Dragonkin – The Banished

DRAGONS!!!!! Sorry, couldn’t resist. Dragons have always been a key part of video game lore because whether you’re fighting against them, riding them into battle, or having them as true allies, they’re always cool to see.

Enter Dragonkin – The Banished, in this game, you’ll be one of four warriors who are trying to take down a resurrected threat. Long ago, the dragons were banished and wiped from the land. But somehow, they’ve returned.

You’ll need to work together to take them down and that won’t be easy given how strong these dragons are, and the followers that they have trying to protect them.

#6 Thorgal

Something that sometimes gets lost in the video game space is that inspiration for titles can come from anywhere. Some of the best video games you’ve ever played have come from new takes on established franchises, “spiritual successors” to games that came before, new twists on whole genres, and adapting properties like books or comics.

To that end, Thorgal aims to be the next great comic book adaption in the video game space. It’s based on the hit Polish comic series, and those who know of it are excited about what’s to come. We’ll see if it works out that way.

#5 The Night Wanderer

How’s this for a twist? The team behind this game, The Night Wanderer, is the same team developing the last title! But this time, instead of developing a Polish comic, they’re developing a Polish book series! What are the odds?

In this case, the game is about a “soldier” who goes from a sci-fi station in space to a world full of dangers and apparently is “destined” to save it from the monsters that now plague it. The trailer itself is very cinematic and helps set a unique tone for what’s to come.

The trailer’s description promises sci-fi/fantasy adventures with Soulslike combat. So be ready for a struggle.

#4 The Sinking City 2

Welcome to Arkham. Oh, no, not the asylum; this place is much worse than that. In The Sinking City 2, you’ll play yet another soul confined to a city where nothing is what it seems, and dangers are everywhere. Can you withstand what’s coming?

As the trailer above highlights, the game is trying to mess with your mind and see if you can trust what your senses tell you is real. There are plenty of mysteries to solve in this place, but the question is, will you survive them all?

Oh, and don’t forget, Cthulhu is watching you! Have fun with all that!

#3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants

There’s sometimes nothing better than diving into an arcade title and just taking out bad guys left and right as you desire nothing more than mindless fun. Thankfully, Nintendo heard your call, and is upgraded a certain shell-based arcade title for the Nintendo Switch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants is an upgraded port of the 2017 arcade title based on the 2012 TMNT series from Nickelodeon. You’ll see the four main turtles in action alongside some of their legendary allies and must fight off the Shredder, Foot Clan, and more!

With new stages and bosses, this is a true facelift for the arcade game.

#2 Nobody Wants to Die

It’s always interesting to see what the gaming space will do with detective-style titles, and Nobody Wants to Die is another example of them pushing boundaries to come up with something clever.

You’ll be Detective James Kiara, a man who is on the hunt for a serial killer. The twist is that you’re in a future where people are willing to sacrifice quite a bit to get immortality, even though, most times, they’re willing to sacrifice someone else to get it. You’ll need to use incredible technology along with your smarts to figure out the truth and possibly save your soul in the process.

#1 Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra

We started with a Marvel game; why not end with one?

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is a unique title set in the thralls of World War II, long before many superheroes came to be or started avenging people.

In the midst of all of this is the freshly made Captain America, who is sent to Paris to stop a plot from the vile group Hydra. However, he’s not alone in this city, powers-wise. There’s also the Black Panther, just not the one you know from the comics. These two don’t see eye to eye, and conflict will emerge between the two.

The game looks amazing, and while we haven’t seen gameplay from it yet, it promises to be an intense adventure that might have Marvel fans wanting more.