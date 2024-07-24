MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel

A new MW3 and Warzone season has arrived, meaning weekly challenges have reset and a fresh batch of rewards will become available in Season 5. The first item ready and waiting to be unlocked in MW3 and Warzone is the JAK Widemouth Barrel which shoots bullets from a shotgun that shatter upon firing.

To add the attachment to your arsenal, you must complete any five of the Week 1 quests that are listed, below.

How to unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 40 Operator kills

Get 25 Operator kills while in Midair

Get 10 Operator one shot one kills with Sniper Rifles

Get 3 Operator triple kills with Submachine Guns

Get 30 Operator longshot kills

Get 20 Operator hipfire kills with Submachine Guns

Get 5 Operator clean kills with Shotguns

Zombies

Get 250 kills

Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched Shotgun

Get 200 one shot kills with a Sniper Rifle

Get 3 Mangler kills with a Submachine Gun

Get 250 kills with Shotguns at Epic (Purple) rarity or higher

Get 100 hipfire kills with a Submachine Gun

Get 10 Zombie kills without taking damage 20 times with a Shotgun

How to unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, open 75 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

Another aftermarket part will launch, tied behind more quests on July 31, 2024.